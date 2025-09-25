“There’s always going to be people saying negative things”: Brooklyn Beckham addresses feud rumors with parents Victoria and David Beckham

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Brooklyn Beckham attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham has finally addressed the speculations of a feud between himself, his wife and his family. One would recall that the 26-year-old recently renewed his vows with wife Nicola Peltz, and his family members were noticeably absent.

Beckham was also reportedly absent at his father’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year. He also seemed to ignore his brother Romeo’s 23rd birthday celebrations. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail published on September 24, 2025, Brooklyn was asked on how he dealt with the feuding rumors regarding him and his family.

Brooklyn stated that, regardless of the negative things being said about him, he had a supportive partner and they were happy together:

"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy.''

Brooklyn added that he didn’t concern himself with what was said about his personal life and was trying to live his best life:

"Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun,."

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s relationship timeline

The couple sparked dating rumors in October 2019 after they were photographed leaving Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party together. They went official with their relationship in January 2020. They attended Paris Fashion Week together the next month in coordinated outfits.



In July 2020, Brooklyn proposed marriage to Nicola, and the actress agreed. She shared on Instagram:

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much, baby, and thank you, Harper, for this pic.”

In October 2020, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. Brooklyn shared a photo of them kissing in a bathtub on Instagram and captioned it:

“Happy 1-year anniversary, baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side... I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family, love you so much.”

In April 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the latter’s family’s Palm Beach estate in Florida. The wedding was black-tie and a traditional Jewish Chuppah. The event had nearly 600 guests in attendance.

In August 2025, they renewed their marriage vows. A source told PEOPLE:

“The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

