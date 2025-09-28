Selena Gomez finally ties the knot: Everything to know about her wedding with Benny Blanco

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 5, 2025, 82ND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The American actress and singer Selena Gomez married longtime collaborator and partner Benny Blanco in California after two years of being in a relationship. The couple chose classic elegance for the occasion. Styled by Erin Walsh and photographed by Petra Collins, Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren halter-neck gown with floral embroidery and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Blanco kept it traditional in a sleek black tuxedo.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding & relationship timeline

As per People Magazine, Selena and Benny’s wedding took place on September 27, 2025, at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara. Guests joined the celebration in huge numbers, estimated to be around 170. The guest list for their wedding included celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Gomez wore a satin gown with a halter neckline and a dramatic open back, carrying a small bouquet of lily of the valley. Her platinum and diamond earrings added sparkle to the timeless look. Blanco’s Ralph Lauren tuxedo matched the event’s understated elegance. The photos released by Gomez showed candid, affectionate moments between the couple.

Prior to dating in 2023, the couple had been acquainted with each other since 2015, having worked together on Gomez’s multiple singles, titled Same Old Love and Kill Em with Kindness. They worked again in 2019 on her song titled I Can’t Get Enough. However, their love story officially began a few years later in December 2023, when Blanco and Gomez confirmed they were dating. A year later, Blanco proposed to her with a six-carat marquise diamond ring, which quickly made headlines. In the months leading up to the ceremony, Gomez enjoyed a bachelorette trip to Cabo while Blanco celebrated in Las Vegas.

The wedding was personal yet glamorous. Guests hinted that Martin Short might give a speech, while Steve Martin could surprise with music. On social media, Blanco summed up the day with a comment on Gomez’s post: “My wife in real life.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s careers and net worth explored

The American actress and singer Selena Gomez has grown from a Disney Channel favorite into a Grammy-nominated artist and acclaimed actress. Currently starring in a leading role in the mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, Gomez earns an estimated $6 million per season, and recently also received praise for her role in Emilia Pérez. She launched her own company in 2020, called Rare Beauty, which specializes in producing vegan and cruelty-free makeup products. According to Forbes, her company contributes significantly to her wealth, valuing her net worth at $700 million as of 2025. Alongside endorsements with Puma, Coach, and her co-founded mental health platform Wondermind, she ranks among the richest self-made women in America.

While her other half, Benny Blanco, built his legacy behind the scenes as a Grammy-winning producer. He has worked on multiple songs such as Diamonds, I Kissed a Girl, Circus, and Payphone. He has also worked closely with multiple artists, including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Kesha. He had also released his own debut single in 2018, adding to his reputation as both producer and performer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth amounts to around $50 million. A few years back, Blanco had sold 93 songs from his catalogue for an estimated $40–50 million, and speculations suggest his wealth is also tied to luxury real estate. Blanco has purchased homes in Malibu, West Hollywood, and New York, and in 2025, he and Gomez bought a $35 million Beverly Hills estate together.

From studio sessions to a relationship that bloomed publicly in 2023, their story has led to a celebration that resonated with fans worldwide. For Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, the wedding day marks the beginning of forever.