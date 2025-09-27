In which month did Justin and Hailey Bieber get married? News of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's reported wedding sparks wild theories online

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024 (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly getting married on September 27, 2025. Notably, the news arrives around seven years after the singer’s separation from Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, the latest report of Selena Gomez’s marriage has led to a different situation on social media, where multiple theories related to the wedding have started going viral.

Although the couple has not shared their response to any of the posts, one of them claimed that the Kiss & Tell star hired Mindy Weiss. For the unversed, Weiss is the same wedding planner who worked for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s marriage in September 2018.

Another theory is getting a lot of attention, where a fan account on X reported a long time ago that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco selected the same week and month to tie the knot as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Netizens additionally reacted to the theories below a post shared by Pop Base on the same platform, mentioning the upcoming wedding of Gomez and Blanco. One of them responded to the report of the duo choosing the same time to get married as Bieber and Baldwin.

“So this was not a lie lmao”, @TheImmortal007 wrote .

Another person claimed that it was not weird to select the same week and month.

“Totally not weird to have the same date and wedding planner as Justin and Hailey”, @Nljigakulive commented on X .

An individual also criticized the viral theory by saying that the wedding planner has worked with most of the popular personalities from Hollywood.

“They weren’t married on September 27 you doofus, and the wedding planner worked with almost 80% of Hollywood so cut some slack and get your facts straight before start useless nonsense”, @praytojeonghan said .

One of the responses featured the user saying that Justin Bieber’s fans might be frustrated since no one cares much about his wedding.

“Justin Bieber fans mad cz no body cared about his wedding back in the day and nobody cares about them even today”, @SheRecvdUrMsg23 stated .

Selena Gomez shared glimpses of her bachelorette party last month

The Hannah Montana star has been in the headlines ever since she got engaged to Benny Blanco in December 2024. While she has continued speaking about her wedding plans in various interviews, Selena celebrated her bachelorette party last month.

While the Saturday Night Live star has not responded to the recent reports of her marriage this weekend, she posted a few photos and a video from the bachelorette party on Instagram on August 29, 2025.

Selena Gomez did not add a caption to the post, and it included some solo snaps of herself. One of them shows her seemingly wearing a wedding outfit. A few more pictures featured a bedroom decorated with heart-shaped balloons and the words “Bride” appearing on top of the bed.

The video included in the post shows one of her friends waving a face cutout of Benny Blanco, followed by glimpses of Selena enjoying herself with her friends.

Notably, Selena and Benny began dating around two years ago and have been sharing their special moments on social media for all this time. Furthermore, they even collaborated on a single titled I Can’t Get Enough.