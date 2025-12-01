Is Cher really signing a $13 million Netflix deal? Reports examined

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Cher attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features' "The Bikeriders" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

People online have been talking about Cher getting $13 million from Netflix to make a docuseries about her life called Sharing Her Story. The rumor was that this show would look at big moments in the singer's long career, and it would be a big deal for Cher and Netflix to work together.

But now, people close to Cher are saying these stories might not be true. The story first popped up in the U.K. and then spread all over social media.

The Sun quoted an unnamed source who said,

“Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done. They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life. It’s said to be worth around $17M USD and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended.”

Posts said Cher had said yes to a seven-part Netflix series that would come out in 2026.

Since Cher has already put out the first part of her life story in a book—and people think she'll write a second part—many fans thought this rumor made sense. They liked the idea of seeing her life story on screen.

Clarifications from Cher’s circle and the truth behind the Netflix rumor

Even though lots of people were talking about it, Netflix and Cher's team didn't say anything when the rumor started going around. The story started to spread, and people began to wonder if it was true.

Soon after, people close to Cher told TMZ that the news was incorrect. They said there were no talks, agreements, or plans to make anything with Netflix.

According to these sources, the details circulating online were fabricated and did not reflect any actual discussions regarding Sharing Her Story or a multimillion-dollar agreement.

Though Cher's representatives did not provide an official statement, industry sources noted that there is neither a deal nor a release related to Netflix at the moment.

The rumor is still drawing public attention as it might have an influence on the singer's career and on the future projects she might have.

At present, information from those close to the situation indicates that the claims surrounding a Cher Netflix docuseries are unfounded.

There was no confirmed deal, no approved series, and no timeframe to be released, so it seems like the reports were driven by speculation and not by facts.

Until Cher or Netflix provides direct confirmation, the status of any such project remains unchanged.