"Not your typical design show" - Junk or Jackpot? star Bobby Berk shares what surprises him most on new HGTV series

Bobby Berk, an interior designer and television personality, has launched a new HGTV series Junk or Jackpot?, which premiered on December 26, 2025.

In the show, Berk enters the homes of Los Angeles collectors to evaluate their collections, assist in organization, and help homeowners determine what to keep or part with.

In the program, Berk addresses the challenges collectors face when their hobbies overwhelm living spaces.

“And it’s not your typical design show. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with a typical design show and they do help people,” Berk said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 26, 2025.

Inside Bobby Berk’s approach to collectors’ homes on Junk or Jackpot?

Origins of “Junk or Jackpot?” and John Cena’s Role

John Cena created the show for HGTV, and Berk was invited to host after being personally recommended by Cena. Berk explained,

“John was a big ‘Queer Eye’ fan, so I said yes. It shot here in L.A., which was really important to me.”

The show originated after Berk maintained communication with HGTV despite exclusivity with Netflix during his tenure on Queer Eye.

Loren Ruch, the late head of HGTV, facilitated the connection. Berk described the focus of the program, saying that every single "collector" had a story to tell.

In the premiere episode, Patrick and Roger faced challenges in their relationship because Roger had moved out and there was no space in the home to accommodate him.

Budget and homeowner participation

Budget considerations are incorporated into the design process, with homeowners contributing financially to renovations. Berk said,

“The homeowners are the ones footing the bill for this, because again, a portion of this is the exercise of letting go.”

The show emphasizes prioritizing items, selling duplicates, and making changes that improve living space while maintaining cost efficiency.

In one example, Berk noted that if HGTV had provided all the money, the homeowners would have had no motivation to part with anything, highlighting the importance of a "budget-conscious" approach.

He cited that practical solutions, such as covering a brick wall instead of tearing it down, demonstrate how participants can make effective changes without large expenditures.

Emotional and mental health aspects

The series also highlights the effects of clutter on emotional well-being.

Berk stated that it was reaffirmed to him the impact of "emotional attachment" and mental health that a space and its design can have on a person, either positively or negatively.

Collectors are guided through the process of evaluating possessions and recognizing the impact on relationships and personal space. Berk provided an example:

“Vivian, who collects Wonder Woman memorabilia, her friends stopped coming over because there was just nowhere to sit.”

He emphasized that reorganizing or reducing collections can lead to changes in mental health and home functionality.

Locations and future seasons

Season one is set in Los Angeles, where Berk resides. He commented on potential expansion, noting that the show is very "niche" and continuing in the same city for multiple seasons might be difficult, so future seasons could move to other cities.

Despite the possibility of filming elsewhere, Berk expressed preference for staying in Los Angeles for upcoming seasons.

Berk’s career trajectory includes extensive experience on Queer Eye, authoring a design book, and hosting various television projects.

In Junk or Jackpot?, he applies his expertise to managing collections while considering both the value of items and the practical needs of homeowners, adhering to a structured, budget-conscious approach.

