Black Friday now means crazy-low prices - a shopping frenzy that often pushes buyers to the edge of impulse spending. Even though those quick deals and early-bird specials look great, jumping in blind might leave you with regrets when the bills start showing up. If you want to get real value from this year's biggest shopping day without getting burned, think ahead. Skip these seven mistakes to keep your sanity - and wallet - in check.

Here are 7 shopping mistakes to avoid during Black Friday 2025 sale

1. 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

'Buy Now, Pay Later' services have turned into a go-to move for people trying to make their money last longer, giving them a chance to grab things now while delaying the cost. Still, financial experts warn that this ease might backfire fast if bills get pushed off or forgotten.

When that happens, extra charges, rising interest, and ballooning debt tend to pile up - what felt like freedom can soon feel heavy. The smart play? Only go this route if you're certain the payments will land on time; if not, handing over cash right away is the move that keeps you safer.

2. Return policies

With Black Friday coming up, buyers are being urged to pay extra attention - return rules might get tougher when deals go live. Some stores slap harder conditions on sale stuff, especially gadgets or items marked down fast, sometimes not allowing refunds at all. Experts suggest going over shop terms closely while keeping every receipt handy, just in case swapping or sending stuff back becomes necessary after purchase.

3. Without budget shopping

Diving into Black Friday deals without clear financial boundaries might swap thrill for remorse real fast. Since huge markdowns and short-lived offers pop up everywhere online, people frequently toss extra stuff into their carts without thinking. Professionals suggest getting ready early - jot down essentials, set firm spending caps, yet hold tight to those limits. Try one easy trick to slow down spontaneous buys: unless you'd buy it at full cost, skipping the discount deal might be smarter anyway.

4. Fake sites

With Black Friday coming up, sketchy online shops tend to pop up everywhere, pulling in customers using crazy-low prices that probably aren't legit. These scam sites ride the shopping rush, fooling people into handing over credit card details or private data. Experts recommend going only for trusted sellers and safe websites - make sure the web address starts with "https," plus scan through user feedback before you buy anything.

5. Fake emails and offers

With Black Friday just around the corner, fraudsters are stepping up attacks using fake emails and texts that look like special discount deals. Instead of real savings, these tricks lead people to fake sign-in pages or websites rigged with harmful software. According to specialists, small warning signs - such as impersonal greetings, spelling errors, odd email addresses, or pressure tactics - usually mean it's not legit. Rather than tapping random links, buyers should go straight to the store sites themselves. They must also keep private info - like one-time passwords, CVV numbers, or login codes - to themselves. Letting authorities know about these scams can slow down online crime and protect others amid the holiday shopping frenzy.

6. Delivery scam

Fraudsters are taking advantage of counterfeit delivery messages to lure people to provide personal or banking details. Such messages might even state that a package - one you never ordered - will need a 'small fee' to be delivered. The red flags are suspicious courier names, truncated tracking URLs, grammatical mistakes, and sender numbers that persistently change. The experts recommend that parcel updates should be confirmed only using official courier websites or apps, and no links to payments should be presented via text or email. Individuals who might have already made the payment are encouraged to call their bank immediately, block their card, and open a dispute in order to avoid losing their money.

7. Never ignore the price comparisons

It is a popular pricing strategy that many retailers resort to when a sale period is involved, and that is the point of exaggerating the so-called original price to make any discount look more impressive than it is. Customers who do not take a quick price check may assume they are getting a big discount, when in fact they are paying almost the full price. To prevent becoming a victim of such false discounts, one should first compare the same item in various stores or internet sources and, only when they are sure, buy it.

