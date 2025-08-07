Will Ferrell to star in a brand new golf series on Netflix with Molly Shannon

Actors Molly Shannon, John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell at the Will Ferrell Star Ceremony held on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on March 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell is teeing up for television glory in a forthcoming Netflix comedy that plants him on the fairways as a once-great legend of the sport. The streamer has confirmed that fellow Saturday Night Live standout Molly Shannon will share the screen with him.

Early announcements call the show a 10-episode scripted project about a controversial breakaway golf tour, marking Will Ferrell’s first television series and his latest collaboration with Netflix after the hit musical film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

How the new Will Ferrell-starrer Netflix golf series came about

Netflix first revealed the still untitled comedy in May 2024, describing it as a “fictional golf legend” story and ordering an initial run of 10 episodes. That order came from Will Ferrell’s own Gloria Sanchez banner alongside Rian Johnson’s T-Street, with executive producers Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest on the cards.

The series survived a creative shake-up in 2024 when original co-creators Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz departed over disagreements, clearing space for long-time Ferrell collaborator Harper Steele to help steer the rewrite.

Netflix’s marketing voice has already leaned into Ferrell’s sports-spoof resume, slipping in the jaunty promise cited in Netflix Tudum's report dated August 6, 2025.

“Live from the green, it’s a Saturday Night Live reunion!”

That spirit echoes Ferrell’s tongue-in-cheek stance toward golf. In a Golf.com chat, published on their official site on September 14, 2012, he quipped that sneaking onto municipal courses as a teenager taught him the fine art of “earning free practice swings once a marshal looks away,” a hint that the new series will lampoon insider culture rather than worship it.

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon history

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1995 and overlapped for five seasons, forging a chemistry that carried into cinematic pairings such as A Night at the Roxbury, Superstar, and Talladega Nights. Their long-time fans still circulate clips of cult sketches like Dog Show and Dr. Beaman’s Office whenever the duo resurfaces.

Their mock-commentary alter-egos Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan even fronted live parade broadcasts, where Shannon’s improv daring famously pushed Ferrell to the edge of breaking character.

Shannon’s role in the new series, Stacy, is written as the blunt ex-wife of Ferrell’s character. According to the press release that confirmed her casting, the writers aim for a relationship that is volatile enough to rattle the clubhouse doors yet warm enough to keep viewers rooting for reconciliation.

What lies ahead

For Will Ferrell, the golf series is another entry in a catalogue of sports-flavored comedies that lampooned basketball (Semi Pro), NASCAR (Talladega Nights), and figure skating (Blades of Glory). Unlike those films, however, this project allows Netflix to leverage its live-sports ambitions while fielding a scripted show that can riff on current tensions between traditional tours and new money leagues.

Production is expected to begin later in 2025 once Ferrell wraps up the Zac Efron feature Judgment Day and Shannon concludes work on Driver’s Ed. The wider takeaway is that Will Ferrell is deepening a relationship with Netflix that began with Eurovision and continued through comedy specials and documentary appearances.

Molly Shannon, meanwhile, keeps her TV streak alive after acclaimed turns in The Other Two and Only Murders in the Building. With a star who rarely misses a punchline, a co-star who elevates every scene, and a platform eager to blend sports and scripted laughs, the series is already shaping up as a must-watch.

Expect Will Ferrell to bring his trademark absurdity to the tee box, and Molly Shannon to match him shot for shot. In other words, golf on Netflix is about to get rowdy, and Will Ferrell fans will not want to miss a single swing.

Stay tuned for more updates.