Donald Trump spotted golfing in Virginia with grandkids amid viral death rumors

Rumours of Donald Trump's death have been trending online for some time (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump is creating headlines after being spotted playing golf in Virginia on August 30, 2025. Multiple pictures of Trump’s appearance at the US state have been going viral.

Notably, the President of the United States was also accompanied by his two grandchildren, Kai and Spencer, at the place, as per USA Today. The outlet stated that Trump left the White House during the morning hours, and around 30 minutes later, he reached the Trump National Golf Club.

According to CNN, Donald Trump opted for a white polo, black pants, and a red hat with the words “Make America Great Again.” The latest news of Trump playing golf arrives at a time when rumors related to his death went viral on the same day.

The Houston Chronicle also mentioned that the reports of Trump’s death started going viral after Vice President JD Vance’s interview with USA Today on August 27, 2025, claiming that he was ready to start serving as commander in chief in case something bad happened. Vance also said during the conversation:

“I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Moreover, the rumors were already trending over the last few weeks after Trump was spotted with a bruise on his hand alongside swollen ankles.

Donald Trump has been battling a few health issues for some time

Netizens were concerned for Donald Trump when they witnessed the swelling in his ankles in July this year. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified the details of the same as she spoke to the reporters the same month.

According to The Hill, Leavitt said that Trump’s body suffered inflammation on the lower side since he had to go through a few tests. Karoline addressed the same by saying:

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

While the bruising on Trump’s hand also left everyone worried, his physician Sean Barababella stated that it was emerging from soft tissue damage due to frequent handshakes along with aspirin use every day. Sean said in a memo released by the White House that Trump underwent an echocardiogram and there were no symptoms of heart failure or other serious issues.

Apart from this, Karoline also said in another note that the tests did not reveal any signs of a blood clot, known as deep vein thrombosis. Furthermore, there was no evidence of arterial disease at the same time.