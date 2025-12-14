The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 15 to 19, 2025)

The Cast of the 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Don Diamont and wife Cindy Ambuehl, Kelly Kruger, Darin Brooks, Reign Edwards, Rome Flynn, Katherine Kelly Lang, Pierson Fode Heather Tom, Courtney Hope and Bradley Bell. (Photo by TV Festival-Olivier Huitel/ PLS Pool/Getty Images)

CBS Network and Paramount+’s The Bold and The Beautiful premiered for the first time on March 23, 1987, and is a critically acclaimed American soap opera that has won several Daytime Emmy Awards.

The show has been created by Lee Bell and William Bell and is set in Los Angeles, centering on storylines and plot arcs based on the members of the wealthy Forrester family who own the fashion line Forrester Creations.

The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around themes of familial rivalry, business deals, romantic relationships, as well as some action.

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from December 15 to December 19, 2025, reveal that things will get interesting in Los Angeles, with Thomas Forrester reuniting with his family members and also attending a gathering in the Forrester Creations office, announcing that he would like to work as a designer there.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester will approve of Thomas’s decision to work in the family business and will clash with Hope Logan since she would not approve of her former boyfriend becoming her new co-worker.

In addition to these developments, Bill Spencer will gift his newly wedded wife, Katie Logan, an entire fashion house and the plot arc suggests that this would give Forrester Creations a whole lot of competition to match up to.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from December 15 to December 19, 2025

1) Thomas Forrester will return to his family and announce at Forrester Creations that he wishes to work as a designer for the family owned business

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from December 15 to December 19, 2025, spoilers reveal that along with being reunited with his family, Thomas Forrester will make a shocking announcement to everyone.

He would declare his wish to work as a designer at Forrester Creations and to be a part of the familial business. However, some people at the Forrester Creations office will object to his wish.

Nonetheless, Ridge Forrester would support his son's decision to work for him.

2) Steffy Forrester will support Thomas's decision but Hope Logan will get into an argument with her

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the show reveal that Steffy Forrester would also be elated with Thomas's news and urge him to be a part of the Hope For The Future Forrester Creations line, which belongs to Hope Logan, as a designer.

Steffy's decision will not be taken lightly by Hope herself, since she would open up about not wanting to work with her former boyfriend, Thomas. This would snowball into an issue and Steffy and Hope would have an argument.

3) Bill Spencer will give a lavish wedding gift to Katie Logan, which would turn out to be a competition for Forrester Creations

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Bill Spencer will try to appease Katie Logan, his newly wedded wife, and gift her an entire fashion line as a wedding gift.

Spoilers reveal that Katie would be very happy and would also wonder about whom she could potentially poach from Forrester Creations to work under her.

Stay tuned for more updates.