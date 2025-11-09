What movies will come to Hallmark in November 2025? 5 releases to look forward to

Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas Jingle Stop Bus Tour Fan Event (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Every year, Hallmark hosts an annual ‘Countdown to Christmas’ wherein the viewers and audience get the treat of binge-watching Christmas movies and shows right around the holiday season. Five new movies will be premiering towards the end of November 2025, alongside the Thanksgiving holidays.

Thanksgiving weekend, which is from November 28, 2025, to November 30, 2025, will see 5 new releases on Hallmark. Let’s look at the names of the movies and their synopses.

5 Christmas movie releases on Hallmark in November 2025 to look forward to

The Royal Montana Christmas

The first one is The Royal Montana Christmas, starring Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie.

In the movie, Fiona plays the character of a Hallmark country princess, and she ends up making a decision to spend Christmas at a ranch, where she had spent time before as a child.

Warren plays the role of the son of the family members who owned the ranch. Throughout the course of the movie, both of them spend time together and end up falling in love.

She also opens up to him about her being a princess, and he does not immediately consider it to be a dealbreaker.

A Christmas Angel Match

The second new movie is called A Christmas Angel Match, and it stars Meghan Ory and Benjamin Ayres. Both of them are angels, and their job is to bring together soulmates.

Both of them end up getting assigned the same pair, and the movie revolves around how differently both of them approach the pair of would-be soulmates.

In the process of helping others fall in love, both of them fall for each other as well. The end of the movie is quintessentially sweet, with the viewers finding out that they are the match that mattered most.

Christmas on Duty

The third movie on the list is Christmas On Duty. The movie features Janel Parrish and Parker Young’s characters, who are together in the military but have a lot of disagreements and friction over a job training.

Their rivalry with each other reaches new heights when, at an event, a cake is destroyed because of them, after which both of them are assigned for Christmas duty to make sure that all the military personnel at the base are able to send gifts for their kids back home, with a storm delaying the deliveries.

Both of them end up driving around and working together, which leads to a beautiful bond, and eventually they fall in love with a happy ending.

A Newport Christmas

The fourth movie is called A Newport Christmas and features Ginna Claire Mason and Wes Brown.

Their characters are called Ella and Nick, and the plot is that she time-travels from 1905 to 2025 and ends up on Nick’s boat.

They face issues since Ella realizes she needs to go back to 1905, since there was somebody waiting to marry her, and she was at risk of losing her entire legacy.

Due to this, Nick ends up following her back to the past, and they fall in love.

Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper

The last movie on the list is called Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper, and actors Kimberley Sustad and Robert Buckley share great chemistry as the protagonists.

Kimberley plays the role of a doctor whom Robert treats, and she was also the person he had a crush on in high school.

They end up briefly splitting up after some misunderstanding, but end up together eventually.

