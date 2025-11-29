The McBee Dynasty: Steve McBee Sr. receives prison advice from Todd Chrisley before sentencing

Steven Mcbee Sr. from The McBee Dynasty (Image via Instagram/@steveamcbee)

The McBee Dynasty star Steve McBee Sr. is preparing to begin his two-year federal prison sentence, and in the days leading up to his self-surrender, he has been receiving extensive guidance from someone who has already walked the same path: Todd Chrisley.

McBee, 52, confirmed that Chrisley has been offering him detailed advice, emotional support, and regular check-ins as he prepares for incarceration.

Their conversations, meetings, and shared moments form the basis of what McBee describes as an unexpected but meaningful mentorship.

Steve McBee Sr.’s preparations and Todd Chrisley’s involvement in The McBee Dynasty

According to McBee, the connection to Todd Chrisley came through a McBee Dynasty producer who had previously worked on Chrisley Knows Best.

Their initial interaction expanded quickly into ongoing contact. What began as a podcast appearance evolved into a lunch meeting, where McBee witnessed public reactions to Chrisley’s advocacy work.

Describing the moment in an interview with PEOPLE, he said,



“We walked into the restaurant, and there was a beautiful young lady as a hostess, and she looked at Todd and just started crying.”



The reaction reflected Chrisley’s impact on formerly incarcerated women. McBee recalled the hostess telling Chrisley,



“Mr Chrisley, we love you. I just got out of prison on October 9, and the changes that you have made for my sisters that are still in there of getting treated like a human — you’re changing everybody’s life.’”



McBee described the exchange as “a powerful moment,” framing Chrisley’s influence as both personal and visible to the public.

McBee said that he and Chrisley have talked extensively about the realities of prison, noting that the former Chrisley Knows Best star provided him with “1,000 tips” about what to expect.

McBee emphasised the depth of their conversations: “We’ve had hours of conversation,” he said. He added that Chrisley regularly checks on him, explaining,



“He doesn’t owe me anything, and he’s texted me every other day, like, ‘Checking on you, buddy. How are you feeling today? It’s going to be OK. Everything’s going to be all right. We’re going to get through this. I’m going to help you any way I can.’”



Sentencing details and preparations surrounding the case

McBee pleaded guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud after being charged in November 2024.

He waived his right to a grand jury and entered a plea agreement that included restitution payments.

His sentence includes two years of supervised release and an obligation to pay $4,022,124 in restitution. He must self-surrender before 2 p.m. on December 1.

Reflecting on the logistics of preparing for prison, McBee explained the intensity of the process.



“I feel like there’s so many things to get ready, so I’ve just been in this panic mode trying to make sure I thought of everything. There’s going to be loose ends that fall through the cracks, but I would say the lion’s share of all major items have been covered.”



Todd Chrisley’s support for McBee’s sons

Chrisley’s involvement has extended to McBee’s family. McBee noted that Chrisley has been in communication with his four sons — Steven Jr., Jesse, Cole, and Brayden. McBee said,



“Todd texts all of my boys telling them they’re going to be OK,” he added, “I literally can’t tell you enough good things. I don’t care. People all have pasts, but I know who that man is today, and for him to continuously take his time, it’s special.”



McBee also shared that his son, Steven, has spoken with Chrisley’s daughter Savannah “multiple times.”

Looking ahead: Pardon efforts and plans

Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were pardoned in May after being found guilty in 2022 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

McBee has expressed hope for a similar outcome. He said,



“I’ve been meeting with pardon attorneys, and I had a long meeting Friday, and then Monday I spent four hours with them. We’re putting everything together to fill out the application and turn everything in.”



Despite the looming sentence, McBee has remained determined to face the situation directly. He said,



“I’ve never been a victim, nor will I be a victim, and I’m not going to let anybody make me a victim… I’ve always believed the glass is half full. Life isn’t fair sometimes for no reason at all. Good things happen to bad people, and bad things happen to good people. I’m going to be okay, and I’m going to continue to work hard. I’m just going to make the best of a bad situation.”



McBee also emphasised his desire to use the experience to help others, noting,



“It was such an inspiration. My path forward when I’m done with all this may be really trying to lead this next generation to keep family farms [alive], and it really comes back to the consumer. There’s a lot of pathways that they could support local farms.”



As he concluded, McBee reflected on the emotional shift as his sentencing date approached. He said:



“A captain doesn’t become a skilled captain on calm water; they learn how to navigate through storms. This was certainly a level five hurricane, but when the storm breaks, you smell the fresh, clean air. We’re starting to come out of that, so I’m feeling a lot better.”



