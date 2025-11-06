"You could end up on 50:" Jeff Probst reveals that two Survivor 49 contestants have a chance to be cast in the next season

Survivor 49 host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 host and executive producer Jeff Probst has just dropped one of the most exciting revelations for the current season's participants of one of the longest-running CBS reality shows.

During the Austin Film Festival on Tuesday, October 28, Probst confirmed that two players from the current season, Survivor 49, will be chosen to return for the landmark Survivor 50.

The twist, he revealed, was actually shared with the cast midway through filming, on the Wednesday, November 5, 2025 episode, completely changing the course of the game.

Speaking to Parade and later elaborating on the On Fire podcast, Probst explained how he revealed the opportunity to the Survivor 49 contestants during the tribe merge, as he narrated the instance:

"Next week, the tribes merge, and when they were all together, I said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something. We haven’t shot Survivor 50, and we’re not fully cast. And I’m telling you this because I want you to know you’re not just players on this season before 50. You are players on our 49th season, and if anybody here makes a big enough mark between now and the end of the game, you could end up on 50'."

Jeff Probst "lit a fire" among the players on Survivor 49, informing them of the opportunity

According to Probst, the reaction of Survivor 49 players was immediate, stating that it lit a fire, describing how the players’ energy and strategy shifted after learning about the opportunity, as he added:

"I think there was a feeling that maybe we are just the season before 50, and it changes the back half of the season. It’s bananas with really unpredictable gameplay because suddenly, people have something to prove. I want to be on 50."

Probst confirmed that the strategy worked as two Survivor 49 contestants ultimately earned their way onto the Survivor 50 cast, although their names remain anonymous.

In his interview with Gold Derby, Probst expanded on his reasons for dropping the surprise mid-season, stating that it was important for him that the current players understand that Survivor 49 was not simply a season before Survivor 50, explaining that it was the 49th season, and it mattered just as much as any other season.

On his On Fire podcast, co-hosted by Survivor: Cambodia winner Jeremy Collins and superfan Jay Wolff, Probst also broke down how the twist affected gameplay. Wolff asked if he felt the announcement lit a fire in them in a different way, to which Probst replied,

"I did. I think it was subtle in terms of what they revealed, but you’ll see the impact on the back half of this season."

He added that it was a litmus test because to be on 50, players had to make an impact in some unique way, adding:

"The hungry player does not get afraid at a moment like this, the hungry player is ready to devour anything it needs to. Today’s Survivor player knows you have to play to win. You cannot win this game by playing not to lose."

CBS has already confirmed that Survivor 50, titled In the Hands of the Fans, will premiere in early 2026. The milestone season will feature all the alumni, including two players from Survivor 49, alongside several Survivor legends.

The lineup was first revealed during CBS Mornings on May 28, 2025. It includes two former winners, 11 contestants who previously made it to the Final Tribal Council, and fan favorites like Cirie Fields, Colby Donaldson, and Aubry Bracco.

Probst described Survivor 50, which has already been shot, as fantastic and hinted that it might be the best season ever done.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Probst also clarified why no contestants from Survivor: Winners at War will appear in Survivor 50. Speaking with Jeremy Collins, he said the production team wanted to keep the anniversary season fresh.

"We made a decision not to bring any of the winners from Winners at War because we had just seen them and it was a big season. I know a lot of people are going to miss players like Jeremy, but that was the reason why. That simple," he said.

Survivor 49 airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8:00 pm ET on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is set to debut in spring 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.