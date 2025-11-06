What's new on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2025? Traveling with Snow Man, Madame Web, Seventeen: Our Chapter, and more

James Cameron, director of Avatar: Fire and Water, who stars in the behind the scenes episodes airing on Disney+. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

During the month of November, the subscribers of Hulu and Disney+ will be spoiled for choice, with a whole new range of movies and TV shows coming on the streaming sites. Both old classic favorites, due to the upcoming holiday season, as well as new originals, will be released.

Disney+ will end up releasing a new installment of Prep and Landing: The Snowball Protocol for viewers looking for a little bit of early Christmas cheer, while Hulu will premiere a new series called All’s Fair by Ryan Murphy.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of Fire and Water, the third installment of the Avatar movies by James Cameron, will premiere on Disney+ as well. Hulu will mainly focus on bringing old movies like Last Holiday, Love Actually, The Princess Bride, The Sound of Music, and Season of the Witch, letting its viewers indulge themselves with familiarity and comfort for the holiday season.

All the movies and shows that are set to arrive on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2025

Hulu

Saturday, November 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30 (2004)

13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)

13 Minutes (2021)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)

Bad Tidings (2024)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Casino (1995)

The Collective (2023)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon (2006)

Ever After (1998)

The Family Stone (2005)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)

The Heist Before Christmas (2023)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)

The International (2009)

The International En Espanol (2009)

The Interview (2014)

The Interview En Espanol (2014)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)

The Juror (1996)

The Juror En Espanol (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started (2017)

The Last Duel (2021)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)

Love Actually (2003)

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors (2014)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Season of the Witch (2011)

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland (2000)

Wish Upon (2017)

Tuesday, November 4

All’s Fair — 3-Episode Series Premiere

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere

American Murderer (2022)

Thursday, November 6

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

Friday, November 7

Sovereign (2025)

Saturday, November 8

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 19

The Baldwins: Complete Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)

Monday, November 10

Apollo 18 (2011)

Bordertown (2007)

Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)

Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Little Hours (2017)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Skyline (2010)

Villains (2019)

Tuesday, November 11

The Book of Clarence (2023)

The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)

55 (2025)

LaKeith Stanfield and RJ Cyler in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

Thursday, November 13

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Friday, November 14

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 19

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

Saturday, November 15

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don’t Breathe En Español (2016)

Osiris (2025)

Monday, November 17

Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

Tuesday, November 18

Armand (2024)

Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

Thursday, November 20

I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Last Rider (2022)

Friday, November 21

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B

Saturday, November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

Monday, November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

Tuesday, November 25

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

Thursday, November 27

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

Friday, November 28

Bride Hard (2025)

Saturday, November 29

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

Sunday, November 30

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere

Living Proof: Special Premiere

The Assistant (2019)

The First Omen (2024)

Disney+

Saturday, November 1

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

Joy to the World

Sunday, November 2

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, November 4

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 5

Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

Friday, November 7

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Life-Size

Love+War

The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+ Original) –Premiere

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original)

Saturday, November 8

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET

Tuesday, November 11

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 12

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Friday, November 14

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere

Madame Web

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Tuesday, November 18

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

Wednesday, November 19

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

Friday, November 21

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire: Tempting Fate

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Saturday, November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

Monday, November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

Tuesday, November 25

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode

Wednesday, November 26

The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episode

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) -New Episode

Kiff (Season 2) -New Episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

Thursday, November 27

The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes

Friday, November 28

The Beatles Anthology– Final Three Episodes

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol

Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Saturday, November 29

Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

Sunday, November 30

Little Angel (Season 7)

Stay tuned for more updates.