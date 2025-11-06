Type keyword(s) to search

What's new on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2025? Traveling with Snow Man, Madame Web, Seventeen: Our Chapter, and more

A comprehensive list of all the old and new movies and TV shows that are going to be available to watch and stream on Hulu and Disney+ throughout November, 2025
posted by Alokita Raichaudhuri
Thursday 11/6/2025 at 4:02PM EST
  • James Cameron, director of Avatar: Fire and Water, who stars in the behind the scenes episodes airing on Disney+. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)
    During the month of November, the subscribers of Hulu and Disney+ will be spoiled for choice, with a whole new range of movies and TV shows coming on the streaming sites. Both old classic favorites, due to the upcoming holiday season, as well as new originals, will be released.

    Disney+ will end up releasing a new installment of Prep and Landing: The Snowball Protocol for viewers looking for a little bit of early Christmas cheer, while Hulu will premiere a new series called All’s Fair by Ryan Murphy.

    Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of Fire and Water, the third installment of the Avatar movies by James Cameron, will premiere on Disney+ as well. Hulu will mainly focus on bringing old movies like Last Holiday, Love Actually, The Princess Bride, The Sound of Music, and Season of the Witch, letting its viewers indulge themselves with familiarity and comfort for the holiday season. 

    All the movies and shows that are set to arrive on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2025

    Hulu

    Saturday, November 1

    • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
    • Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
    • 13 Going On 30 (2004)
    • 13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)
    • 13 Minutes (2021)
    • A Knight’s Tale (2001)
    • A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)
    • Bad Tidings (2024)
    • Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
    • Bee Season (2005)
    • Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
    • The Best Man Holiday (2013)
    • Casino (1995)
    • The Collective (2023)
    • The Color Purple (2023)
    • The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)
    • Deck the Halls (2006)
    • Downhill (2020)
    • Epic (2013)
    • Eragon (2006)
    • Ever After (1998)
    • The Family Stone (2005)
    • Good Luck Chuck (2007)
    • Happy Christmas (2014)
    • Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)
    • The Heist Before Christmas (2023)
    • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)
    • The International (2009)
    • The International En Espanol (2009)
    • The Interview (2014)
    • The Interview En Espanol (2014)
    • It Could Happen to You (1994)
    • It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)
    • The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
    • The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)
    • Jingle All The Way (1996)
    • Julie & Julia (2009)
    • Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)
    • The Juror (1996)
    • The Juror En Espanol (1996)
    • Joy to the World (2025)
    • Just Getting Started (2017)
    • The Last Duel (2021)
    • Last Holiday (2006)
    • Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)
    • Love Actually (2003)
    • Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
    • Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
    • Neighbors (2014)
    • The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
    • The Princess Bride (1987)
    • Ride Along (2014)
    • Ride Along 2 (2016)
    • Season of the Witch (2011)
    • The Sound Of Music (1965)
    • Tigerland (2000)
    • Wish Upon (2017)

    Tuesday, November 4

    • All’s Fair — 3-Episode Series Premiere
    • Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

    Wednesday, November 5, 2025 

    • The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere

    • American Murderer (2022)

    Thursday, November 6

    • Bride or Die
    • The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
    • One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
    • One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
    • One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
    • The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

    Friday, November 7

    • Sovereign (2025)

    Saturday, November 8

    • Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
    • Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
    • Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
    • The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
    • A Star Is Born (2018)
    • A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)

    Monday, November 10

    • Apollo 18 (2011)
    • Bordertown (2007)
    • Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)
    • Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)
    • Labyrinth (1986)
    • The Little Hours (2017)
    • Midnight Sun (2018)
    • Skyline (2010)
    • Villains (2019)

    Tuesday, November 11

    • The Book of Clarence (2023)
    • The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)
    • 55 (2025)
    • LaKeith Stanfield and RJ Cyler in “The Book of Clarence” (Sony)

    Thursday, November 13

    • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
    • Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
    • Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
    • Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
    • History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
    • Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
    • The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

    Friday, November 14

    • Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
    • Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
    • Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 19
    • Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
    • Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

    Saturday, November 15

    • Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
    • Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
    • Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
    • Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
    • Deadly Women: Complete  Season 14
    • Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
    • Don’t Breathe (2016)
    • Don’t Breathe En Español (2016)
    • Osiris (2025)

    Monday, November 17

    • Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

    Tuesday, November 18

    • Armand (2024)
    • Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

    Thursday, November 20

    • I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
    • The Last Rider (2022)

    Friday, November 21

    • Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
    • YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B 
    • YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B

    Saturday, November 22

    • Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
    • Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
    • Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
    • Under Fire (2025)

    Monday, November 24

    • Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

    Tuesday, November 25

    • Girl in the Attic
    • Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
    • Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
    • The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

    Thursday, November 27

    • Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

    Friday, November 28

    • Bride Hard (2025)

    Saturday, November 29

    • Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
    • Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

    Sunday, November 30

    • HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
    • Living Proof: Special Premiere
    • The Assistant (2019)
    • The First Omen (2024)

    Disney+ 

    Saturday, November 1

     

    • CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)
    • Joy to the World

    Sunday, November 2

    • Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

    Tuesday, November 4

    • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

    Wednesday, November 5

    • Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

    Friday, November 7

    • Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
    • Life-Size
    • Love+War
    • The Worst Trip Around the World (Disney+ Original) –Premiere
    • Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original)

    Saturday, November 8

    • 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET

    Tuesday, November 11

    • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

    Wednesday, November 12

    • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
    • Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

    Friday, November 14

    • Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
    • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere
    • Madame Web
    • Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
    • Very Jonas Christmas Movie

    Tuesday, November 18

     

    • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes
    • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

    Wednesday, November 19

    • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) –New Episode

    Friday, November 21

     

    • Biography: Dolly Parton
    • A Day Late and a Dollar Short
    • Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup 
    • A House on Fire: Tempting Fate
    • Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
    • Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

    Saturday, November 22

    • Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

    Monday, November 24

    • Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

    Tuesday, November 25

    • Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode 

    Wednesday, November 26

    • The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere
    • Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episode
    • Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) -New Episode
    • Kiff (Season 2) -New Episodes
    • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

    Thursday, November 27

    • The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes

    Friday, November 28

     

    • The Beatles Anthology– Final Three Episodes
    • Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol
    • Seventeen: Our Chapter (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

    Saturday, November 29

    • Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

    Sunday, November 30

    • Little Angel (Season 7)

