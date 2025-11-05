"This is crazy": Survivor 49 fans react to Nate's shocking elimination

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 returned with a new episode on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. It saw the tribes merge into one as the contestants entered a new phase in the competition.

Unfortunately, the turn in the road marked the end of one player’s journey.

Former Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore was eliminated from the survivalist series, becoming the first member of the jury.

Nate went home after being blindsided by a 6-4 vote in the post-merge Tribal Council. He received votes from the original Hina tribe members as well as his former tribemates, Sage Ahrens-Nichols and Jawan Pitts. They betrayed him by deviating from their plan and failing to target Steven Ramm.

Survivor fans were surprised by the blindside, as they had not expected Nate to be the one leaving.

Consequently, they took to X to share their thoughts on the elimination, with many saying the players made the wrong decision by eliminating Nate instead of going after a bigger threat.

“This is crazy I genuinely had no idea who is going home… Nate’s boot felt just like watching Shan get vote out during Survivor 41. Bring back unpredictable vote offs because I was actually intrigued and on the edge of my seat,” a netizen commented.

While many fans of the CBS show were shocked by the turn of events, others were disappointed to see Nate leave.

“Voting out Nate was the dumbest move. Savannah should’ve been the one as she’s the one making noise currently trying to run the game, etc. Nate was just doing what he could to survive,” a fan wrote.

“Nate wasn’t supposed to be the first jury member I was so excited to see how his game winks unfold & also learn more about him!!” another one commented.

“But why take out NATE tho there were much bigger threats you could have pulled that off on #Survivor49,” an X user reacted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“NAURRR NATE YOU SHOULDVE THREATENED THEM WITH KILLING OFF THEIR MARVEL CHARACTERS,” a person wrote.

“NATE?!?! I fs thought it was Steven or Kristian tonight. I’m honestly shocked,” another netizen commented.

“I just wanna say NATE f**king Nate bruh? Yall dumb af the entire cast is stupid Yall could’ve got Savannah,” a fan posted.

What happened during Tribal Council in episode 7 of Survivor?

After the merge, Rizo attempted to reunite his Uli tribemates and settle on targeting Sophie. However, his plan was thwarted when Sophie won the first individual immunity of the season, removing herself from the risk of being sent home.

On the other hand, the Hina tribe members hesitated to target Rizo or Savannah because of the former’s idol advantage.

Meanwhile, Kristina and Sophie concluded that their safest option would be to go after Nate, but Sage had her eyes set on Savannah.

Shortly after, the Uli contestants devised a plan to persuade MC to play her idol, but instead, vote for Steven. When Rizo shared the plan with Jawan, assuring him that he would not play his idol, Jawan conveyed the information to Hina.

According to him, it allowed the Hina members to go after Rizo. However, they struggled to agree on one name.

Then came Tribal Council, where the players cast their votes to seal one cast member’s fate on the show.

Shortly after, host Jeff Probst counted the votes and declared that Nate had been eliminated from the show. Although Nate felt blindsided, he acknowledged that it was all part of the game.

Stay tuned for more updates.