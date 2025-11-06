Physical: Asia fans react as South Korea and the Philippines face a high-stakes tie 

Eddie Williams from Team Australia, Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

As the battle for survival heated up on the Netflix series Physical: Asia, Teams South Korea and the Philippines found themselves deadlocked heading into the crucial fourth game of the Team Representative Match — the Sack Toss.

After three events in Episode 6, the two nations sat on five points each, trailing Team Australia, as the final matchup would determine who faced elimination.

Physical: Asia: Fans react as South Korea and Philippines get locked in a tie, battling to avoid elimination

In Episode 6 of Physical: Asia, teams competed across four events in the Team Representative Match: Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, Hanging Endurance, and Sack Toss.

The scoring system granted 3 points for first place, 2 for second, and 1 for third.

The cumulative lowest-scoring team would face elimination, and a tie added a fresh layer of complication.

In the Opening game, Pillar Vaulting saw Team Australia take first, relegating South Korea to second and the Philippines to third.

The second game, Stone Totem Endurance, again witnessed Australia in first, with South Korea second and the Philippines third.

A Reddit user praised the resilience of South Korea’s pairing:



“Min-jae and Eun-sil beating out the PH strongman Ray and burly Justin was just amazing!!!! I had so much admiration for the will to fight and succeed.”



The third game, Hanging Endurance, gave the Philippines a first-place finish, with Australia and South Korea finishing in second and third, respectively.







Despite breaking down midway through the Hanging Endurance Challenge, Alex’s determination helped Team Australia secure second place behind the Philippines — and her teammates were proud of her strong performance.







The fan community on Reddit quickly latched on to the unfolding tension. A user on r/Physical100 wrote:



“The Aussies are a tough team, and I got a feeling they're going to be in the final. Alex had incredible willpower! Even while crying in pain, she held on.”



From a Philippines-focused subreddit thread, one fan noted:



“MARK MF MUGEN IS INSANE. You know he’s chill when he can afford to showboat a bit. I was worried he’d fall first after the tiny slip-up in the beginning.”



And suspense-minded followers pointed to how the format heightens stakes:



“Here I was thinking the Hang challenge would be done in a few minutes. Anyone else surprised at the >2 hours?”



After three games, Australia’s dominance left South Korea and the Philippines locked in the standings — five points each — going into the Sack Toss.

With South Korea and the Philippines stuck at five points each, their margin for error vanished ahead of the Sack Toss game.

Australia’s lead at eight points meant that even a second-place finish for them would keep them safe; the tie now turned the final game into a de facto sudden-death showdown for both tied teams.

Fan commentary underlined the pressure on Physical: Asia as one fan observed that the stakes were shifted “from which country will win each round” to “which country will survive.”

The fourth game, Sack Toss, is a high-workload challenge: teams must pass a 14 kg sack over a four-metre hurdle within fragmented time limits, with increasing sack weight and decreasing pass intervals.

In the format rules, the first-place team gets 3 points, second gets 2, third gets 1.

With South Korea and the Philippines tied at five each, the Sack Toss was no longer just about victory — it was about survival.

Heading into Sack Toss, Australia secured its spot ahead with eight points.

While either the Philippines or South Korea will be eliminated, the outcome will be revealed in Episode 7 of Physical: Asia, airing on November 11, 2025.

A follower on Reddit wrote,



“I’ve been replaying the last part before they ended the episode. SO DO YOU THINK AMOTTI DID IT? I don’t want Team Korea to be eliminated yet! As much as I am also rooting PH bc I wanted to see how Hernandez play and (MARK IS A BEAST!!!)”



As the nations prepared for what could be a defining moment, the show’s global community held its breath.

Stay tuned for more updates.