Who is Team Philippines' Robyn Lauren Brown on Physical: Asia? Age, job, and more explored

Robyn Brown (Image via Getty)

Robyn Lauren Brown is one of the six elite athletes representing Team Philippines on Netflix’s Physical: Asia.

At 31 years old, the Filipino-American hurdler brings her international track-and-field experience, discipline, and mental toughness to the high-stakes competition.

Brown, who won gold at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, joins the team as one of its most decorated and experienced athletes.

Physical: Asia: Robyn Lauren Brown’s early life and athletic beginnings







For Team Philippines, the lineup includes boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag, and hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown.

Known for her speed and stamina, Brown adds agility and finesse to a team otherwise stacked with brute strength.

Robyn Lauren Crisostomo Brown was born on July 27, 1994, in Chino Hills, California.

She is of mixed Filipino and American heritage—her father, Kurtis Brown, is a respiratory therapist, and her mother, Susana Crisostomo, is a nurse originally from the Philippines.

Brown attended Ruben S. Ayala High School and went on to study at Mt. San Antonio College before transferring to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where she earned a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Her passion for athletics began early. A natural runner, Brown excelled in hurdles and sprint events before committing to the 400-meter hurdles.

Eventually, she joined the Philippine National Track and Field Team, switching allegiance from the U.S. to represent her mother’s home country.

Career Highlights

Brown’s athletic record speaks for itself. She is a two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist (2019 and 2021) and became a national record holder for the Philippines in the 400-meter hurdles.

Her defining career moment came at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, where she clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 56.44 seconds.

Her victory marked the first gold medal for a Filipina hurdler at the Asian level in more than two decades, a feat that made headlines in both Manila and international sports media.

Brown later competed at the World Athletics Championships, representing the Philippines once again on the global stage.

Role on Physical: Asia

On Physical: Asia, Brown brings her track and field training into an entirely different arena. Competing alongside Team Philippines’ diverse lineup, she provides explosive speed and unmatched endurance.

As a 400m hurdler, she’s no stranger to high-intensity intervals, focus under fatigue, and mental resilience—qualities that make her a strong asset in both solo and team events.

In interviews leading up to the series, Brown said her transition from the track to the show’s obstacle-style challenges was “a mental and physical test unlike any race.”

On social media, she teased fans with photos of training alongside her teammates, captioning one post: “Power sessions hit different when your team’s beside you.”

Her team chemistry and energy appear to have become essential to Team Philippines’ dynamic.

Viewers of the show’s early episodes noted her communication and leadership skills during team coordination challenges, where agility and speed often determine success.

Life Beyond the Track

Off the field, Robyn Lauren Brown balances her athletic career with motivational speaking, training programs, and social media advocacy for women in sports.

She often posts on Instagram under the handle @runrobyn_, where she shares workout routines, training updates, and reflections on her journey as a Filipina athlete competing internationally.

As of late 2025, her bio reads:



“Filipina National Hurdler | Asian Champ’23 | National Record Holder | World Champs Qualifier x2.”



Her feed shows not only her athletic grit but also her sense of community and pride in representing the Philippines.

Brown often highlights her teammates and expresses gratitude for her fans, captioning one post: “Strength isn’t just built — it’s shared.”

Significance for Team Philippines

Brown’s inclusion in Physical: Asia underscores Team Philippines’ commitment to versatility and athletic diversity.

While her teammates bring power, endurance, and combat experience, Brown represents technical precision, speed, and control.

Her background as a national champion and international competitor adds credibility to the team and symbolizes how Filipino athletes are thriving beyond traditional sports.

Her presence is also symbolic—bridging heritage, discipline, and representation for Filipinos worldwide.

Stay tuned for more updates.



