Eddie Williams teases the possibility of another spinoff show, Physical: Pacific

Eddie Williams (Image via Instagram/@eddiejowilliams)

Physical: Asia Team Australia’s athlete Eddie Williams has recently opened up about the possibility of whether Netflix is working on another spinoff show, Physical: Pacific. Physical: Asia is the newest spinoff of Netflix’s Physical: 100. The first two parts of the show have been garnering huge attention for the new challenges and all the new athletes on board as they represent teams from Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Mongolia, the Philippines, and Australia.

These athletes will face gruesome challenges as they have to battle it out in immense tests of strength in order to prove which nation is the strongest. Eddie Williams is also one of the contestants on the show, as he is a two-time Australia’s Strongest Man winner and also a competitor in the World’s Strongest Man competition. Williams is based in Adelaide, South Australia, and is recognized as one of the world’s top strongmen.

Physical: Asia alum Eddie Williams teases the possibility of Physical: Pacific

Eddie Williams recently held a Q&A session on Instagram after the first two parts of Physical: Pacific had premiered on Netflix. A fan asked if there is a possibility of a Physical: Pacific spinoff happening anytime soon.

The fan asked about the possibility of a spinoff show that will focus on Pacific nations, including Samoa, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and more. Eddie Williams responded to the fan question, saying,

“I can’t say no, because they might want to see that. It depends on what Korea does, it’s their licensing and their show. So yeah, it depends on what they want to film.”

Eddie Williams shares an update about what happens between the challenges in Physical: Asia

While talking about food, Eddie Williams gave fans a little sneak peek at what happened behind the show’s curtain and further explained what happens between the gruelling challenges. Williams said,

“It was never the same. It would be on, it would be off, it would be on. You just had to be ready. We had our waiting rooms with snacks galore, we had mattresses and everything,” he explained. “I’m telling you, we got spoiled. We were looked after. Korea is awesome.”

In an interview with Pacific Media Network, Eddie Williams adds that the legacy he wishes to leave behind is that he took chances, and so should others. Williams further added,

“I took chances. I just want to inspire people to give it a go because that's the hardest thing with Islanders, they won't step out in faith until someone else does it. If I can leave you with anything, it is, be who you needed when you were younger.

“A picture I love is that God was the lion and he was also the lamb. I love seeing that picture because I can be a beast when it comes to competing, but then I can be the lamb when I need to talk to my daughter, talk to my sons and discipline them and get to their level."

