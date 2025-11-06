Christy: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

The upcoming biographical sports drama Christy brings to life the extraordinary and tumultuous journey of former professional boxer Christy Martin, a trailblazer who broke barriers in women’s boxing during the 1990s. Directed by David Michôd and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes, the film chronicles Martin’s meteoric rise in the ring and her harrowing personal life behind closed doors. Produced by Black Bear Pictures, Christy stars Sydney Sweeney in one of her most transformative roles to date, capturing both the fighter’s physical ferocity and her emotional resilience.

Based on true events, Christy explores the powerful duality of fame and fear as Martin faces her greatest opponent outside the ring — her abusive husband and coach, James Martin, played by Ben Foster.

Release details for Christy explored

The biographical sports drama film Christy had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, where it received a standing ovation for Sydney Sweeney’s powerhouse performance. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025, in the United States distributed by Black Bear Pictures.

In an interview during the film’s TIFF debut, Sweeney reflected on what drew her to the project, saying:

“I wanted to take Christy on because she challenged me in new ways I’ve never been challenged before. Her story inspired me. I couldn’t believe I didn’t already know about this amazing woman, and I wanted the world to see her.”

Cast and crew details

Leading the cast for the biographical sports drama film is Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin, embodying the boxing icon’s relentless determination and vulnerability with striking realism. The actor reportedly gained 30 pounds of muscle and trained for months with professional boxing coaches to perfect her portrayal. According to director David Michôd, casting Sweeney was a turning point for the project:

“I thought her performance in ‘Reality’ was astonishing. When I learned she had MMA training, I knew she was born for this role.”

Ben Foster co-stars as James V. Martin, Christy’s husband and manager, whose toxic relationship with the fighter escalates into violence. Merritt Wever and Ethan Embry portray Christy’s parents, Joyce and John Salters, reflecting the conservative family roots she struggled to break free from. Katy O’Brian appears as Lisa Holewyne, Christy’s onetime boxing rival-turned-close ally, while Chad L. Coleman takes on the role of legendary promoter Don King. The supporting cast also includes Jess Gabor, Tony Cavalero, Bill Kelly, and Bryan Hibbard, each adding texture to the film’s portrait of the 1990s boxing world.

The screenplay for the film was written by Mirrah Foulkes and David Michôd, based on a story by Katherine Fugate. Michôd also directed the film and served as a producer alongside Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Teddy Schwarzman, Brent Stiefel, Justin Lothrop, and Sweeney herself — with Christy Martin closely involved as a consultant throughout filming. Germain McMicking is the credited cinematographer, and Anthony Partos composed the music the for the biographical sports drama.

What is Christy all about?

The synopsis for Christy, as per Black Bear Pictures’ official website, reads:

“Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit and determination, she charges into boxing under the guidance of her trainer and husband, Jim. But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it.”

The trailer, set to Stevie Nicks’ song, titled Edge of Seventeen, highlights Christy’s meteoric climb through the sport and the deep emotional scars that come with it. Sweeney’s physical transformation — mullet, pink trunks, and fighter’s frame — mirrors Christy’s own journey from small-town anonymity to national fame. But as her victories mount, so do the dangers lurking at home.

The real Christy Martin praised the filmmakers’ sensitive approach, saying:

“My life didn’t need to be Hollywood-ized. There was enough crazy that actually happened. I felt very protected by the people who came together to make Christy.”

With its theatrical release set for November 7, 2025, Christy stands poised to deliver a knockout emotional experience that transcends the boxing ring.