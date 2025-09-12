Sidney Sweeney steps into the skin of a pro boxer in Christy trailer

Image source @ Instagram/sydney_sweeney

Sidney Sweeney is again in the talks after the trailer of her upcoming film, Christy, was released on September 11, 2025. This time, she reprises the role of America’s professional boxer, Christy Martin. The film is set to be released in theatres on November 7, 2025, by Black Bear Pictures.

Directed by David Michod, the actress, in her upcoming biopic, has undergone a major transformation to depict the International Boxing Hall of Fame and a former boxing star, Christy Martin.

Sydney has already received positive reviews from fans and critics. It is speculated that the film will be nominated for the Oscars after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Growing up in West Virginia, Martin was introduced to the world of boxing and won multiple titles, thanks to the support of her husband, Jim (played by Ben Foster).

However, he later became her trainer/manager, which brought challenges within their relationship. Her constant success in the ring is shaken when her game and her life start getting out of her hands.

It’s not just inside the ring where she struggles; life has thrown her even more to deal with.

The official logline of Christy reads:

"Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

The role was physically demanding, with Sidney Sweeney gaining 30 pounds for Christy

To bring her body up by 30 pounds, the Euphoria actress shared that she has to eat a lot of Smuckers, milkshakes, and protein shakes, and for her ‘’it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman.”

In a recent panel at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress shared her transformation journey and said,

‘’I absolutely loved it. I truly felt Christy’s power as I transformed. And I really enjoyed being able to train and work with incredible boxing coaches and weight trainers and nutritionists that helped me get to the place that I was for Christy.”

She continued,

“I trained for two or three months before I had a boxing coach. I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists, I trained three times a day every day and then while I was filming, I trained as well.”

Sidney Sweeney trained ‘’hard multiple times a day’’ to get bulked up for her role in Christy. She even had to pick up the southern accent and went for jogs, and took tough workouts just before she could say that ‘’she’s ready to fight for her (Christy Martin) home, her belongings, and her dream.’’

