Who won the final HOH on Big Brother 27? Details explored

After nearly three months of competitions, alliances, and evictions, Big Brother 27 reached its final stage with three houseguests remaining: Ashley Hollis, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro.

Each had survived weeks of strategic moves and challenges to reach the decisive moment, where the final Head of Household competition would determine the last eviction of the season. By the end of the live finale, Ashley Hollis secured victory in the third part of the HOH challenge, gaining the power to choose her opponent for the last two chairs and officially becoming the season’s final Head of Household.

Ashley Hollis wins final Head of Household on Big Brother 27

Part One: Endurance competition

The three-part HOH competition began on Day 80 with Hollis, Pope, and Panaro competing in an endurance challenge. The houseguests were tasked with staying on rotating, spinning, and steaming aircraft longer than the others.

Hollis was the first to fall, stepping down after 28 minutes and 45 seconds. Panaro lasted nearly twice as long before falling at the 53-minute, 25-second mark. Pope won the first part, guaranteeing her place in the third round of the HOH competition while Hollis and Panaro prepared to face each other in the second part.

This win also marked Pope’s advancement to her third endurance victory of the season, further reinforcing her competitive record across physical challenges.

Part Two: “Unmask the Mastermind”

The second part of the final HOH was hosted by Big Brother 16 alum Frankie Grande. Hollis and Panaro competed in a zipline-based challenge where they knocked down billboards and then reassembled puzzles featuring the faces of six evicted houseguests.

Once the puzzle was completed, the players had to enter a passcode based on the order in which the selected houseguests were evicted. Panaro completed the physical portion quickly but failed to follow the correct prompt, repeatedly entering an incorrect sequence. Hollis read the instructions carefully and entered the correct order, giving her the win.

The competition ended with a staged reveal showing Dr. Will Kirby as “The Mastermind,” which concluded the season-long twist. This marked Hollis’s first competition win since Week 3, strengthening her case heading into the live round.

Part Three: “Perjury duty”

The third and final part of the HOH played out live between Hollis and Pope. In “Perjury Duty,” the finalists answered a series of true-or-false questions based on statements made by jury members.

Both players answered Rachel Reilly’s question correctly. Pope then answered Will Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, and Lauren Domingue’s questions incorrectly. Hollis answered four questions correctly, securing the win before the round could continue further.

Her performance in this round gave her her first Head of Household title of the season at the most decisive stage of the game. The victory also gave her control over the final eviction, a role she had not held at any point during the earlier weeks of the competition.

Eviction and the final two decision

As the final Head of Household, Hollis held the sole vote to evict. She chose to evict Pope, citing her belief that Pope would have been a more difficult opponent in the endgame.

This decision left Hollis and Panaro as the final two houseguests. Pope left the house, acknowledging Hollis’s decision, telling Julie Chen Moonves that she agreed with the move and confirming that her own plan had been to take Hollis to the final two instead of Panaro.

The eviction also ensured that all three members of the Judges Alliance finished as the final three players of the season. Hollis’s decision positioned her against Panaro, setting up a final jury vote between two alliance partners who had reached the end together.

