"Respect on her name!": Big Brother 27 fans react to Ashley Hollis winning the CBS show

Ashley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother season 27 aired its finale on September 28, 2025, with Ashley Hollis declared the winner.

She won the competition by defeating Vince Panaro with a 6-1 vote from the jury, securing the $750,000 cash prize and the title of champion.

Ashley also beat Morgan Pope in the final stage of the Head of Household (HOH) competition and confirmed her spot in the final two.

She then exercised her power to select her opponent for the final two, evicting Morgan and taking Vince along with her.

While explaining her decision, Ashley stated that she feared she would be unable to defeat Morgan.

Although Morgan finished in third place, she was happy with how everything turned out, convinced Ashley made the right choice.

Ashley, now pitted against Vince, pleaded her case to the jury, hoping to make them see her social game and how she had strategically aligned herself with almost everyone in the house.

Vince also made his case, taking accountability for betraying his allies and lying to people.

However, he argued that he put his “blood, sweat, and tears” into playing the game the way it was supposed to be played.

Regardless, the jury voted for Ashley, making her the winner. Big Brother 27 fans on X congratulated her and praised her performance throughout the season, as one commented:

“ASHLEY HOLLIS is a Big Brother winner. Respect on her name! So so so so proud of her.”

Big Brother fans were pleased with the outcome, with many saying Ashley was deserving of the victory in comparison to Vince.

“LEGALLY GOLD THE SOCIAL GAME REIGNS SUPREME CONGRATULATIONS TO ASHLEY HOLLIS FOR WINNING BIG BROTHER 27!!!” a fan wrote.

“Ashley Hollis pulled off one of those Big Brother wins that you just needed to see to believe. What a fantastic night, and what a deserving win,” another one commented.

“not only a historic winner history (two black women back to back) AND the first houseguest to change her vote for eviction, but ashley hollis is the first winner to ever have her first HOH at the finale... THIS is a legend,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Vince been saying Ashley doesn’t deserve to win this game ALL SEASON. Just for her to win against HIM,” a person wrote.

“From a Day 1 shower to a Day 82 shower of confetti! Massive congrats to Ashley for her well-deserved win and helping make this one of the wildest finales we have had in some time,” another netizen commented.

“vince spent the entire season dogging ashley and downplaying her intellect just for her to destroy him in f2 with a 6-1 vote. he’s gonna have nightmares about her now,” one fan posted.

What did Ashley say in her final speech during the Big Brother season 27 finale?

In her final plea to the jury members, Ashley stated that she had participated in the show with the “mission” to win it.

However, her plans were threatened in the first week itself when she became the “biggest target in the house” because of “ShowerGate.”

Regardless, her journey continued.

“But I didn’t let that stop me. Instead, I worked, I took myself off the block, won the very first Power of Veto, and ultimately changed the trajectory of my game. I remained target-less week after week and did not go up on the block as nine weeks as an original nominee, and that was strategy,” she explained.

The Big Brother star revealed that she created “purposeful” annoyances to paint a “small target” on her back but also make people like her.

Ashley then spoke about the film Legally Blonde, and Elle Woods’ character in particular, noting how she was someone people took for granted, assuming they could easily manipulate her.

Drawing that reference, Ashley disclosed that before joining the show, she had a career as an attorney and had graduated from one of the top law schools in the country.

In the concluding segment, Ashley mentioned that she had not only turned “enemies into allies” but also kept herself insulated from danger with the help of some of the best players in the house.

Ashley was ultimately crowned the winner of Big Brother season 27, as she received Ava, Rachel, Will, Keanu, Lauren, and Kelley’s votes.

Stay tuned for more updates.