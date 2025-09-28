Big Brother 27 finale recap: Final HOH win determines who sits in the last two chairs

Ashley Hollis from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother 27 concluded after 83 days, with the final Head of Household competition determining who would take the last two seats.

The season finale began with Ashley Hollis, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro as the remaining contenders, all members of the Judges Alliance. Across three rounds of competition, the outcome rested on the live third part.

Ashley won the final HOH and made the deciding move, casting the sole vote to evict Morgan. Her choice secured Vince as her partner in the final two, leaving the jury to select the ultimate winner of the season.

Final HOH competition and Big Brother 27 winner revealed on finale night







The final three competitions

The three-part Head of Household competition began on Day 80. In Part One, the players competed by balancing on spinning and steaming aircraft. Ashley was the first to fall at 28 minutes and 45 seconds. Vince lasted until 53 minutes and 25 seconds, but Morgan outlasted both, winning the first part and advancing directly to Part Three.

Part Two, hosted by former player Frankie Grande, featured a zipline challenge combined with a puzzle. Vince initially moved quickly but overlooked the specific instructions regarding the order of evictions. Ashley completed the task correctly, securing the win and advancing to Part Three.

In the live Part Three competition, Ashley and Morgan faced off in “Perjury Duty,” a quiz involving jury members’ statements. After four questions, Ashley scored four points to Morgan’s one, clinching the title of final Head of Household. With the sole power of eviction, she chose to remove Morgan, leaving herself and Vince as the finalists.

Jury deliberations and questions

Season 22 winner Cody Calafiore moderated the jury roundtable. Jurors discussed the strengths and weaknesses of each finalist. Comments included praise for Morgan’s competition ability, questions about Vince’s strategic deception, and recognition of Ashley’s loyalty and alliance management.

During the live finale, the jurors addressed Ashley and Vince directly. Keanu Soto questioned Vince about jury management and emotional gameplay, to which Vince explained that his actions stemmed from his emotions but were made strategically.

Rachel Reilly asked Ashley to detail her strategic contributions, and Ashley referenced her repositioning in the house and her role in the Judges Alliance. Other jurors asked about sincerity, alliances, and differences between the finalists’ games.

Final statements and voting

In her final speech, Ashley highlighted her deliberate gameplay decisions, her ability to stay off the block, and revealed her occupation as an attorney, which she had kept secret throughout the season.

Vince emphasized his competition wins, nominations, and survival despite a large target on his back, noting his emotional commitment to the game. Both finalists discussed how their individual strategies enabled them to remain in the house while navigating shifting alliances.

Each also emphasized that their paths to the end reflected different approaches to balancing competition performance with social positioning.

The jury then cast their votes. Rachel, Will Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Keanu Soto, and Ava Pearl all voted for Ashley. Morgan, as the most recent evictee, voted for Vince. With a final tally of 6–1, Ashley Hollis was named the winner of Big Brother 27 and received the $750,000 prize.

In addition to crowning the season’s winner, host Julie Chen Moonves also announced the result of the America’s Favorite Houseguest vote. From a top three of Will, Keanu, and Rachel, it was Keanu Soto who received the $50,000 award.

Stay tuned for more updates.