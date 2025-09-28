Big Brother 27 spoilers: Emotions run high as finale pressure threatens alliances

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 is all set to air its much-anticipated finale on September 28, 2025.

The segment will crown a winner, who will not only take home the champion’s title but also the $750,000 cash prize.

While Ashley and Morgan still have the opportunity to compete for a seat in the final two, Vince has to depend on either of them to reach the same stage.

Recent live feeds showed Vince confiding in Morgan that he wanted to finish in second place because he knew he did not stand a chance of winning the show.

So, he relied on Morgan, his ally, to bring him along to the final two if she won the final Head of Household competition.

Moreover, he wanted Morgan to take him to the final two because it would guarantee her win, since none of the jurors would vote for his victory.

Morgan was on board with the plan until Ashley started complimenting Vince’s social gameplay, saying he was a tough competitor to beat because of his ability to convince others.

Morgan feared she would lose to Vince, so she planned on bringing Ashley instead.

The decision upset Vince as he criticized Morgan for betraying him. The two got into a heated argument, with Morgan breaking down in tears, upset with Vince’s behavior toward her.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Vince criticizes Morgan for refusing him second place







Vince asked Morgan if she would take him to the final two, to which she replied that she was unsure. She explained it was because she believed she would lose if pitted against him.

Vince disagreed, convinced Morgan would have the jury votes in her favor.

The Big Brother star started to look down on his own performance, saying he did not deserve the win, and that he had played a third-place game.



“If I wanted to make it to the end, I should have won and my body failed me,” he said.



When Morgan asked him not to think that way, he snapped back at her, calling her out for abandoning her ally and giving the chance to someone “who doesn’t give a f**k about this game.”

Vince continued to complain about his situation, warning Morgan that she would regret her decision after realizing he “never had any votes anyway.”

As the moment intensified, Morgan spoke out and told Vince that she disliked his “little attitude.”



“Because you can give me second place and you’re refusing,” he replied.



The duo went back and forth, trying to convince the other of their point of view. After a while, Vince confessed that he was hurt by Morgan’s decision, but would not persuade her into doing something she did not want to.

At that point, Morgan clarified that she would have taken him to the final two if she knew she could defeat him. Vince argued that she could, but she remained unconvinced.



“I always thought it was me and you, not me versus you. It’s not how my story is supposed to end here. Scares me at the thought. Fall flat, part one and part two. Defeat myself. And then get evicted by you. That’s a crazy way to end my game after all this. That’s how I go out. That’s a crazy way to go out. I don’t want my story down like that,” Vince said.



Upon hearing that, Morgan explained that difficult decisions had to be made since the competition could only have one winner.

Although she understood where he came from, she expected him to understand her standpoint as well.

The Big Brother star noted that the constant reiteration made things more difficult for her when being pushed to make a choice.

With that, Morgan broke down in tears, while Vince apologized to her for his behavior. He assured her that it was not his intention to push her and that he only wanted to express how hurt he was.

Stay tuned for more updates.