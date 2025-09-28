Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran make game-defining saves on Love Island Games

Sydney Paight from Love Island Games (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games season 2 streams on Peacock at 9 pm EST, with episode 10 airing on September 26, 2025.

The episode featured a major twist involving two hidden bombshells and a chance for Islanders to either remain with their partners or risk recoupling.

Host Ariana Madix explained the rules as “stay loyal to your current partner or take a risk with a new arrival.”

If the bombshell chose them, they would be safe from elimination; if not, they would face the public vote. Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran were confirmed as the power couple for this episode and given authority to save one Islander each from vulnerability.

Sydney used her save on Tyrique Hyde while Toby saved Lucinda Strafford.

These moves changed the trajectory of the game heading into the next public vote and reshaped the villa’s alliances without revealing the full roster of couples and singles already covered in earlier articles.

How two new bombshells entered the villa and why the power couple’s saves became the turning point for episode 10 of Love Island Games?

Episode 10 of Love Island Games began with the entrance of two new bombshells, Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman, each hidden in a large box.

Islanders were instructed they could “stay loyal” or “risk it all by trying for a new arrival.”

This set up what the recap called “a stressful choice [that] gave the vulnerable Islanders a shot at safety.”

Some contestants chose to stay with their partners while others took the gamble.

Gabby selected Johnny Middlebrooks after her reveal, and Casey ended up paired with Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr. Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran, holding power couple status, then had the chance to save one Islander each.

Sydney chose Tyrique Hyde, Toby chose Lucinda Strafford. The recap noted that “most opted to stay within their current pairings; however, not everyone was on the same page with their partners.”

This sequence of events allowed Sydney and Toby to protect two players from the looming public vote and kept them in the villa for at least another round.

Their decisions also demonstrated how the power couple role can shape outcomes beyond their own safety, influencing future votes and recoupling strategies.

How the power couple’s moves set up the next public vote and created new pressures for vulnerable islanders in Love Island Games

Because Sydney and Toby used their saves on Tyrique and Lucinda, both are now secure heading into the next episode of Love Island Games.

The remaining vulnerable contestants include Isaiah Campbell, Josh Goldstein, Kendall Washington, and Marvin Anthony among the boys, and Andrea Carmona, Andreina Santos-Marte, Garbi Denteh, and Justine Ndiba among the girls.

The recap emphasised that “these moves reshaped the power balance in the villa,” signalling potential shifts in alliances.

The public vote will determine which of the vulnerable Islanders stays and which leaves, making the outcome of Sydney’s and Toby’s decisions more visible in the coming days. With sixteen contestants still in the game, the focus now shifts to how those at risk will respond.

Some may attempt new strategies or partnerships to improve their chances of survival.

The next episode airs Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 9 pm EST and will show whether the power couple’s intervention changes how the public perceives the vulnerable Islanders.

A new Aftersun episode streams Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the same time, offering more context on the players’ decisions. This sets the stage for an elimination that could significantly alter the villa’s direction going forward.



Stay tuned for more updates.