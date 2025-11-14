"It’s challenging": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley opens up on co-parenting with estranged husband PK Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back with another season set to premiere on December 4, 2025, on Bravo, promising drama, strains on friendships, relationships, and conflicts, while giving the group a Hot Girl Summer.

The cast members for season 15 include Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma St. John, Rachel Zoe, Amanda Frances, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Tilly, and Natalie Swanston Fuller.

Dorit Kemsley, who is a central character in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is facing a public divorce with husband Paul Kemsley, while learning how to manage her finances and regain control of her life.

Recently, she opened up about co-parenting her kids with her estranged husband, PK, following their divorce in May 2024, while she was attending the BravoCon 2025, where she exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 14, 2025, that:

"You know, it's challenging and, you know, I'm hoping that things will sort of straighten out because I think that that's really important."

Here's what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke about her co-parenting and her friendship with Rachel Zoe in the exclusive interview

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley opened up about the complexities of coparenting with PK, calling the experience challenging during an exclusive interview with US Weekly at BRAVOCON 2025.

During a candid conversation, the 49-year-old offered a rare and heartfelt update on where things currently stand between her and estranged husband PK Kemsley.

As she continues to handle the emotional effects of their separation, Dorit made it clear that co-parenting their two children in the midst of their divorce remains one of the most challenging parts of the journey.

When asked where things currently stand between her and her husband, Dorit said that it is challenging and hoped that things would get better soon, which is important to prioritise their children, adding further:

"We need to we need to be able to prioritize our children and I’m hoping that, you know, at some point things will become a little bit less challenging."

The interviewer then stated that time heals all, to which Dorit responded simply, saying: That’s true.

Dorit began the interview by opening up about the support she has received from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate and season 15 newcomer, Rachel Zoe. The two bonded quickly as both women are facing major shifts in their personal lives, as she said:

"She’s a real girl’s girl, you know, and it was really great for me because I’m obviously going through what I’m going through, and she was not only a great sense of support, but also had advice that was really helpful."

Dorit further shared:

"Um, so it’s nice for me to have her, you know, part of the cast and really to share her experiences, and we bonded, you know."

In a follow-up question referencing Kyle Richards’ observation that the couple seemed to take two steps forward, two steps back, Dorit agreed that the progress hasn’t been smooth, explaining that she entered the new season genuinely believing she and PK had moved past some of their old issues, stating:

"I look at things at face value, and when someone says, you know, I’m moving forward, I believe it and I put my right foot forward."

However, Dorit said she later realized that was not true, discovering that some resentment from their past was still lingering, and that kind of unresolved tension makes it difficult for anyone to move forward, adding,

"And then when you discover that that’s not true and people are harboring resentment for things that happened, you know, prior, then you can’t really move forward. So, it’s a little hiccup, but we’ll we’ll see where we get."

Dorit Kemsley shares two children with her 58-year-old husband, Paul Kemsley, whom she married in 2025, her elder son Jagger, born in 2014, and her daughter Phoenix, born in 2016.

Stay tuned for more updates.