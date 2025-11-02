The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Garcelle Beauvais addresses 'auntie' label and Bravo controversy

Garcelle Beauvais in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs on Bravo TV and streams its episodes on Peacock, featured actress Garcelle Beauvais on the show for five consecutive seasons before she recently left. Since then, she has been expanding her contract with Lifetime and has begun producing films, in addition to acting in them.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act spoke with Garcelle and interviewed her about her life choices, prioritizing her own needs over those of the entertainment industry.

In the interview, the interviewer ended up calling her an ‘auntie’, which she did not appreciate at all, and clarified that she does not view it as a term of endearment unless she is actually the aunt of someone in her family.

Another huge controversy that recently took place was when Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax, ended up receiving racist and crude hate comments online on his social media page and had to change the privacy settings of his phone.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as the Bravo TV Network, supported Garcelle and Jax and called out the behavior of their online haters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, actress Garcelle Beauvais, opened up about her experiences on the show, as well as how she has been spending her time since quitting after five seasons.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act interview with the actress revealed that Garcelle’s contract with Lifetime has been expanded, and she is all set to produce as well as star in two new upcoming television shows. During the interview, when she was referred to as a ‘bomb auntie’ who does not look aged, she did not appreciate the compliment.

She said,

“If there is a word I hate, it’s the word auntie unless I’m really your auntie, and unless I’m related to you.”

When asked why she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said she felt it was time to prioritize her own creative needs. She said she was supported by the Bravo TV network as well as her friends and family.

Garcelle said,

“It was just time. I had to choose me. And sometimes we have to choose us, and so it was time for me to choose me.”

In the context of her new endeavors in producing shows, she added that she is looking forward to producing more upcoming shows while also balancing adequate time for her family members.

One of the recent controversies to arise was when Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax, received a significant amount of hate on social media. Jax said that the fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had been spamming him with racist messages and a lot of hate for potentially being a Black American.

Bravo TV stood up for Garcelle and against the harassment that Jax faced. On X, Bravo TV shared a statement,

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Stay tuned for more updates.