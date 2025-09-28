Who is the jury roundtable host on Big Brother 27? Details explored

Big Brother alumni Cody Calafiore attends Peacock's "The Traitors" New York Press Junket (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 features a series of new developments as the show approaches its finale. One of the notable segments in the finale is the jury roundtable, where evicted houseguests come together to discuss the strategies and gameplay of the finalists.

In the past, the Former Champions of the show used to take over the hosting duties of this segment. For the 27th season, Cody Calafiore, the winner of Big Brother 22, is the one hosting the Jury Roundtable this year. He will not only be leading the jurors through their discussion but also helping them make their voting decision.

Cody Calafiore steps into the jury roundtable host role for Big Brother 27

What is the Jury Roundtable on Big Brother 27?

The Big Brother final episode includes a jury roundtable, a pre-recorded segment, where evicted houseguests are given a forum to review and discuss the finalists' performances. Generally, they analyze the specific moves, argue the effectiveness of different strategies, and give a glimpse of their eventual vote.

The show has been part of several seasons, and the jury members' last votes are usually cast immediately after its broadcast. The audience is thus enabled to understand how the season's choices are assessed by those players who were competitively engaged.

Cody Calafiore takes over hosting duties

Julie Chen revealed the news that Cody Calafiore will be the host of the jury roundtable for season 27. He takes over from Taylor Hale, who was the host of the jury roundtable for season 24, and before her, Dr. Will Kirby was the host of the segment for the earlier seasons.

In a recent interview on Big Brother’s official Instagram, Cody Calafiore was asked about his role as the Jury Roundtable host for season 27, where he shared:

"It means the world. It's something that I never really imagined myself doing. So to be here hosting the jury roundtable is like surreal for me a little bit. I think I'll channel my inner Taylor and Dr. Will and bring out my own little flair. So I'm excited."

According to ​​​​​​Parade reports, the hosting position may be a rotating one, with former champions or notable former players taking turns to lead the discussion.

Who is Cody Calafiore?

Cody Christopher Calafiore is a two-time Big Brother finalist. He first competed in Big Brother 16, where he was the runner-up. During that season, he formed a Final Two alliance with Derrick Levasseur, winning six competitions overall, including three Head of Household and three Power of Veto wins.

In Big Brother 22, he remained undefeated in nominations, winning four Head of Household and four Power of Veto competitions, and earned a unanimous jury vote in the finale.

Following his appearances on the main show, Calafiore participated in Big Brother: Reindeer Games, where he was eliminated in a team challenge.

He has also appeared in anniversary specials, interviews, and co-hosted a podcast called The Winners Circle with Derrick Levasseur. Outside of Big Brother, he has appeared on Amazon Prime’s New Dogs, Old Tricks and competed on Peacock’s The Traitors.

He has participated in multiple competitive events with his brother Paulie, including the Kingdom Football Club team in The Soccer Tournament. Calafiore has been involved in mentoring or advising prospective Big Brother contestants, including Tucker Des Lauriers.

Besides that, he can still be seen in different reality TV shows and is often invited to give his comments on the strategy and the way the game is played for the current seasons. He is married to Cristie Calafiore, and they are expecting their first baby next year.

