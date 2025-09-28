Here’s who’s coupled up, single, and still in the villa on Love Island Games

Love Island Games host Ariana Madix (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games season 2 continues on Peacock with new episodes streaming at 9 pm EST. Episode 10 aired on September 26, 2025, and brought two hidden bombshells into the villa while the public vote loomed over several islanders.

Host Ariana Madix returned with a twist that allowed contestants to either stay loyal to their current partners or risk it all by attempting to recouple with a new arrival.

If the bombshell chose them, they would be safe from elimination; if not, they would face the public vote.

This episode also gave power couple Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran the opportunity to save one islander each from vulnerability. Sydney chose to save Tyrique Hyde while Toby chose Lucinda Strafford.

After the recouplings, some contestants found themselves in new partnerships, others stayed with their existing partners, and two remained single.

The episode ended with a clear list of who is currently coupled, who is single, and who is up for the public vote, setting the stage for the next episode airing September 28, 2025.

Coupling changes, power couple decisions, and current pairs in Love Island Games

Episode 10 of Love Island Games introduced Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman as the new bombshells. Islanders were told they could “stay with their current partner or risk it all by trying for a new arrival.”

According to the recap, “a stressful choice gave the vulnerable islanders a shot at safety.”

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr decided to leave her existing coupling and matched with Casey O’Gorman. Gabby Allen chose Johnny Middlebrooks. Meanwhile, Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran were confirmed as the power couple.

They were each allowed to save one islander from vulnerability. Sydney saved Tyrique Hyde, and Toby saved Lucinda Strafford.

The confirmed couples at the end of the episode were: Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen; Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein; Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran; Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde; Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell; Garbi Denteh and Kendall Washington; and Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Casey O’Gorman.

Host Ariana Madix described the twist as “a dramatic shake-up hidden in two giant boxes,” giving everyone in the villa a chance to rethink their positions. This set up clear alliances heading into the next public vote.

Singles, vulnerable contestants, and public vote line-up in Love Island Games

After all moves and saves, Andreina Santos-Marte and Marvin Anthony were left single.

The recap noted that “most opted to stay within their current pairings; however, not everyone was on the same page with their partners.”

Those up for the public vote were listed at the end of the episode. Boys facing the public vote: Isaiah Campbell, Josh Goldstein, Kendall Washington, and Marvin Anthony. Girls facing the public vote: Andrea Carmona, Andreina Santos-Marte, Garbi Denteh, and Justine Ndiba.

The full list of who is still in the game after episode 10 includes Andrea Carmona, Andreina Santos-Marte, Casey O’Gorman, Garbi Denteh, Gabby Allen, Isaiah Campbell, Josh Goldstein, Johnny Middlebrooks, Justine Ndiba, Kendall Washington, Lucinda Strafford, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Sydney Paight, Marvin Anthony, Toby Aromolaran, and Tyrique Hyde.

This gives a clear picture of who remains in the villa going into the next episode. The next episode airs Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 9 pm EST, with a new Aftersun episode airing Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The public vote will decide who stays and who leaves, and the current line-up shows which islanders have the strongest support going into that decision.



Stay tuned for more episodes.