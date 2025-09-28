Who is Benjamin Lee Guinness? Real-life counterpart to the House of Guinness character, explained

Benjamin Lee Guinness, the real-life counterpart to the House of Guinness character, explained

House of Guinness premiered on Netflix on September 25, 2025. This show is based on the true story of the four heirs of the Irish beer brewery in the 1800s, following the passing of their daunting dad. This show is created by the greatest storyteller Steven Knight, the creator of the acclaimed Peaky Blinders, is also behind this series, which has been described as a darkly atmospheric blend of Succession and Downton Abbey.

The protagonists – Arthur, Benjamin, Edward and Anne – were actual descendants of the renowned brewing dynasty. This show is full of drama, scandals, wealth, and succession on screen.



“They were all so young, and their father left them both huge responsibility and a huge legacy,” Ivana Lowell, a Guinness descendant who inspired the series, told the BBC.

The Netflix drama sees years and years worth of history. The House of Guinness starts with just one reality check: the Guinness family not only brewed beer, but they also built a dynasty.

Their family tree is charismatic and messy. The tale begins with Arthur Guinness, who expands his horizons across generations and in the domains of politics and affluence and makes some world records.



Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness - The father



Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness was the grandson of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness in 1759. Almost a hundred years later, Benjamin gained control of the business and expanded it and made it a success. He also moved into politics. In 1851, he was Dublin's mayor. He became an MP in the House of Commons after being elected in 1865. After his death, he passed control of the company to his two sons, Arthur and Edward.

The death of this patriarch is what sets off the drama in House of Guinness. The will-reading sequence propels the narrative along by demonstrating how his decisions affect his children's destiny. The actor who plays the older Benjamin in flashbacks has not yet received popular recognition, despite the role being mentioned frequently.

Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness - Meet his successors

Anthony Boyle as Arthur

He is the eldest son of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness and inherited the biggest share of his father’s business. A leader by nature, he was the first Baron Ardilaun. He followed the footsteps of his father and later dived into politics and claimed his father’s Dublin city seat before it was taken away due to corruption, and again contested and won the seat back in 1874. He is remembered as not just a brewer with steady hands but also a philanthropist, just like his father. In an interview with Town & Country, Boyle said a single photo convinced him: “I was like, ‘Oh, I think I know this guy. I think I can kind of get into who he is a little bit, through that photo,”



Emily Fairn as Anne Guinness

She was the only daughter of Sir Benjamin Guinness, who donated her resources to charity despite having a smaller inheritance. She was a powerful and sophisticated individual torn between new ties and familial duties.

In an interview with Tudum, Fairn said, “She’s the only girl (in the family), which is tricky because in the 1800s, women had very little power.”

Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Lee Guinness II ( Ben)

He is known as the ghost of his family and is usually overlooked by his own family. He is struggling to strike a balance between legacy and identity. After adopting an aristocratic lifestyle, Benjamin II became the first Baron Ashford. His position secured prominence beyond brewing and represented the family's ascent into the British nobility.

Fionn expressed in an interview with Tudum his concerns for Ben. He said, “When we first meet Ben, he’s battling a lot of demons,”.

Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

Last but not least, here is the greatest and most influential brother, Edward Guinness. He always had the knack for business and was always very ambitious. He served in his family’s business till his last breath, and also in reality bought all Arthur's shares and controlled Guinness' progress to worldwide prominence and transformed the corporation into a genuinely global enterprise. Later on, he was made a peer, becoming the 1st Earl of Iveagh.

Some other important members of the Guinness family include Danielle Galligan, ​​​​​​Lady Olivia Hedges, Arthur's wife. Her character is "vivacious, ambitious, hedonistic", Danielle Galligan told Tudum. Adelaide Guinness, played by Ann Skelly, married Edward and had three children with him. This completes the ensemble.



House of Guinness is streaming on Netflix, and it features family drama, scandals, power struggles, rivalries, and the legacy of the Guinness family dynasty.