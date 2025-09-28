"He's played terribly" – Big Brother 26 winner Chelsie Baham critiques Vince’s multiple final two deals

Big Brother 26 winner Chelsie Baham attends CBS Atlanta Fest (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 26 winner Chelsie Baham spoke about Vince’s strategy in this season during an interview with Julie Chen Moonves, posted on September 28, 2025, on Julie’s Instagram. When asked about Vince’s approach in forming multiple final two deals, Chelsie commented:

She explained that maintaining multiple final twos creates challenges in the game, noting the difficulty in managing the expectations and actions of different allies. According to Baham, Vince was unable to make these arrangements work effectively with his final two partners, which may affect how the jury perceives his overall gameplay.

Chelsie Baham’s assessment of Vince’s endgame strategy on Big Brother 27

Vince’s multiple final two deals

Chelsie provided details about Vince’s multiple final two agreements. She explained that when a player has multiple final twos, their "cards" are eventually revealed, making it difficult to manage each arrangement. She further noted that Vince was unable to coordinate effectively with Lauren, Keanu, or Morgan.

Baham highlighted the consequences of maintaining multiple final twos, stating that players in similar situations in the past eventually had to choose a side, which often created a "pickle" in their game strategy. She also noted that the approach of telling houseguests what they want to hear could influence jury opinions, stating:

“I don't think it's good jury management because they're going to all look back and say, Vince, you know, lied to pretty much everybody in the house.”

Chelsie highlighted that while Vince attempted to maintain multiple final twos, the lack of collaboration among his partners limited the effectiveness of his game. She noted that these complications could create difficulties in the endgame, especially when jury decisions are considered.

Observations on other houseguests

During the interview, Chelsie also commented on other players’ strategies. She remarked on Ashley’s gameplay, explaining that she considers Ashley to have one of the greatest "reads" of anybody on this season, second only to Rachel. Chelsie described Ashley’s approach to competitions and strategic positioning, noting:

“She's held her cards very close to her, which I think is smart. But the only unfortunate thing is she's only won one competition.”

Regarding Morgan, Baham discussed her performance in competitions and her ability to remain safe throughout the game. She explained that in the "second half" of the season, Morgan won key competitions when necessary and maintained her safety for almost the entire jury, achieving multiple veto wins consecutively. Chelsie noted that Morgan’s consistent performance and strategic positioning could influence the outcome of the game, focusing solely on measurable results rather than personal opinions.

Potential alliances and game strategy

Chelsie also shared her perspective on potential alignments if she had played this season. She identified Rachel as a player she would align with, explaining that she would immediately align with Rachel in the beginning so that Rachel would not target her, while trying to influence other house guests to vote Rachel out. Baham emphasized the importance of "aligning" strategically across the house. She described her approach to dividing alliances across different sides of the house, adding:

“I tried, I think y'all saw my season. I tried to disseminate myself on both sides of the house. So I'd choose two players on two opposite sides of the house and align with them.”

Chelsie also identified other players for potential alliances, including Keanu, Morgan, and Ava, without making evaluative statements. She described her strategy in terms of positioning and potential collaboration rather than personal opinions.

