Tulsa King Season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Has Dwight started running Theo Montague’s distillery?

Tulsa King Season 3 Episode 2, titled ‘’The Fifty,’’ picked up its plot after Dunmire burned down Theo’s house, following his refusal to sell the distillery and his decision to join hands with Dwight, allowing him to take over his Bourbon legacy.

Mitch was the one who suggested a new business idea to Dwight: buying a distillery from Theo, as Cleo (Mitch’s ex) came in for his help to find a buyer for her father’s business. However, Theo had already locked a deal with Dunmire, but he was pleased with Dwight’s offer instead. Dunmire couldn’t handle the rejection and the fact that Dwight Manfredi would now take over the business, so he killed Theo.

Amidst enemies trying to seize the distillery, did Dwight hold back for the safety of his loved ones? No. He didn’t step back. Instead, he began running the business and worked on producing his finest bourbon for the top shelves.

The distillery, which is in terrible shape, needs a lot of repairs. Dwight asks Tyson to get his dad, Mark, to fix the broken pipes and help them run the bourbon business.

The new episode saw Dwight and his gang heading to Montague's estate to see the destruction caused by Jeremiah Dunmire and his men. Dwight was shocked to see Dunmires’ brutal actions, and he realized that taking over this business idea would come with numerous threats and enemies ahead.

Why is Dunmire so desperate to take over the distillery

The Dunmires brazenly show up at Theo’s memorial service, where Jeremiah offers Dwight a new deal regarding the distillery. Dwight immediately confronts Jeremiah, calling him out for killing Theo and warning him not to try the same thing again, especially since Dwight now owns Theo’s distillery.

Dunmire says,

‘’I’m not the type of man you wanna f*uck with. Now what’s stopping me from shutting that distillery down again? So, I am gonna make you an offer. Take it off your hands and I’ll give you three times what you're paying to that man.’’

Dwight simply replied,

‘’Not interested.’’

However, Dwight was getting curious as to why Dunmire was willing to pay such a big price for just a distillery business. He then shared with Cleo and his gang that Dunmire is offering thrice the amount he is giving to Theo. He said,

‘’I don’t think he cared about buying the distillery, but he is willing to pay three times the amount. Which is full of a thought.’’

Cleo explains why Dunmire is so obsessed with the distillery and shows him a storage unit full of 200 barrels of 50-year-old bourbon, worth about $150 million. Cleo says that Dunmire is aware that it exists, but doesn’t know where it's all stashed.

Another reason for Dunmire to take over the valuable bourbon business is that his distillery hasn’t made a profit for over ten years. No distributors want to sell their product, which means Jeremiah is breaking the law by selling directly.

But Manfredi needs a distributor. Dwight, Bigfoot, and Mitch visit an old friend of Theo, Walden Eustice. Jeremiah has forced him to partner with him, and now teaming up with Dwight will be dangerous, but Dwight assures him that if he agrees, he will handle the Dunmires.

Bill enters the business. He initially was not in favour of Dwight competing with Jeremiah, but Manfredi says that it's now too late to step back. Dwight rejects his 50% partnership offer and gives him a deal where he gets a smaller share based on how much liquor he moves daily. Bill has now joined Dwight to handle the deliveries by lending his vans for transporting liquor.

Cole attacked Cleo and Mitch, the ones whom Dwight cares about in Tulsa King Season 3 episode 2

Upon hearing the news that Bill, Dwight, and Walden have teamed up for the alcohol business, he plans to hurt Mitch with a henchman. But the couple fights back, and Cleo even slashes Cole’s arm, leaving a scar he won’t forget. Cole runs back to his father (Dunmire), crying, and Jeremiah punishes him further by pressing a red-hot iron rod on his wound.

Towards the end of the Tulsa King Season 3 episode 2, Dunmire visits Dwight at the Bred 2 Buck Saloon and warns him for rejecting his offer. He says,

‘’You disrespected the way things are done around here. So, I’m obligated to destroy everything you have built and everything you love, peace by peace, man by man.’’

Dwight gave his response in his style and said,

‘’Let me give you facts of life. When it comes to money, hey, moneywise, who cares? Hey, you’ve heard them, I would snatch the way your meaningless existence and everything that you and your defendants built. And the thing is, I am gonna have fun doing that.’’

Dunmire’s empire is in danger, but Dwight isn’t backing down from taking over Theo’s bourbon legacy and business. Next week’s episode will show what lengths Dunmire goes to stop him and how Dwight will protect both his business and his family.