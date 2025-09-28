"Very honest, very deep" – Big Brother 26 winner Chelsie Baham reflects on faith and grounding herself post-show

Big Brother winner Chelsie Baham attends CBS Atlanta Fest (Image via Getty)

Chelsie Baham, winner of Big Brother 26, recently shared insights about her life after the show in a conversation with Julie Chen Moonves.

The interview, posted on Moonves’ Instagram on September 28, 2025, focused on Baham’s relationship with God, how she remained grounded after leaving the house, and the ways she managed her prize money. She explained,

“And so I've had in this season, my relationship with Him is very honest. It's very deep. And it's probably the closest that I've been with him. And I have to thank Big Brother for pushing me to draw closer to him post the show.”

Chelsie Baham on faith, criticism, and life after winning Big Brother 26

Deepening faith after the Big Brother house

During the interview, Julie Chen Moonves asked Baham how her relationship with God was progressing after the show. Baham responded,

“It's going great. I think in the Big Brother house, it reveals the best parts of you and also some parts of you that you're not too proud of being put in that pressure cooker. And so I brought my full self to God post the show. I've been most honest with him.”

She continued by emphasizing how her spiritual life grew following her win, explaining that her relationship with God had "deepened" after the show. Baham said she needed Him desperately in the weeks following her departure from the Big Brother house and wanted to remain "grounded and rooted."

She credited the experience of participating in the show for prompting her to strengthen that relationship and to dedicate intentional time to focus on her faith.

Navigating criticism and staying grounded

Moonves recognized Baham's triumph and inquired as to why the ordeal had made her feel even closer to God. Baham recounted that after the competition, she was adored by a large crowd of people and received praise as well as "criticism," and she was not used to having fanatical attention to each one of her movements.

She added that the incessant criticism made her have to pull herself together and not lose sight of her life values. Baham mentioned that it would have been quite difficult to handle vexation due to public attention if she did not have such a strong foundation in her life.

She also told about the help of her pastor, who instructed her to find a "North star," a point of reference that helps one reconnect with God and be grounded. Baham argued that implementing this advice really gave her the ability to keep all criticisms and thoughts at bay.

Baham said she dedicated weeks post-show, focusing solely on her connection with God.

Life changes and financial stewardship

Moonves asked Baham about the $750,000 prize that came with her Season 26 win. Baham responded that winning the money changed her life drastically. She explained that she had worked in the nonprofit space for 10 years before that, dedicating many hours to the church, though the pay sometimes did not match the effort. She emphasized that her focus was not on the money but on what God was calling her to. She added that she has been blessed and that the "$750,000" has been managed well.

When asked how she used the winnings, Baham explained,

“I paid my taxes. I invested. I tithed to multiple churches and nonprofits. I gave to my siblings and my family. And yeah, I've dispersed it into areas that matter the most and to people that need it the most.”

Stay tuned for more updates.