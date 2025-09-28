Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson hospitalized after Denver car crash

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson visits the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building (Image via Getty)

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, star of Mama June: Family Crisis, was involved in a car accident in Denver that led to her being hospitalized.

The event happened when Thompson, 20, at the time, was going out of her driveway, and a car hit her from the driver's side. In an Instagram video that she recorded on Friday, Sept. 26, Mama June Shannon shared some information, saying:

"Somebody actually wasn't paying attention and T-boned her on her road. They are always speeding on the road."

Shannon confirmed that Thompson was taken to the hospital and is receiving medical attention for back pain and headaches following the collision.

Updates on Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana Thompson's involvement in a Denver car crash

Circumstances of the accident

Shannon provided additional context regarding the other driver’s actions. She noted that the man driving the vehicle, 23, admitted he was traveling at "40 miles an hour" and probably was not paying attention.

Thompson was pulling out of her driveway when the collision happened, and her mother told her that she was impacted on the left side of the car, something that "could have been a lot worse," and that she was transported to the hospital. Shannon also noted that they were en route to Denver to get a rental car and manage the car-related issue after the crash.

In her Instagram caption, Shannon provided a timeline of events leading up to and immediately after the crash. She wrote:

"Today today is definitely been a crazy day since 3 o’clock. This is what I hate that. Alana Thompson is 23 hours away, but she is following her dreams when you get that phone call and your stomach drops and all you can hear is someone hollering."

Thompson’s condition and next steps

Following the collision, Thompson was reported to have minor injuries. Shannon stated that she is "banged up" but otherwise okay. She emphasized that the incident could have been more severe, noting that it "could’ve been a lot worse than it was."

Thompson was initially on her way to get her hair done and contacted the police immediately after the crash. Shannon also noted that Thompson reached out to her clinical director because she was scheduled to start clinicals the next day, saying:

"Tomorrow would’ve been her first day that she would’ve started clinicals, and she is still saying that she’s gonna get up in the morning and go."

Family response and ongoing updates

As an update to her fans and a glimpse into the family’s reaction to the incident, Mama June’s Instagram post was very informative. Shannon mentioned that she intended to share not just a brief but a very detailed account of what happened, saying she would offer "story time" to explain everything tomorrow.

In addition, she verified that Thompson is at home and is resting and recuperating after the car accident. Besides that, Shannon pointed out the measures that are being put in place to guarantee the safe recovery of Thompson and his transport needs by stating:

"Headed to Denver to get her rental car, get the car situation figured out and making sure that she is OK."

Information passed down from her mother, Mama June Shannon, suggests that Alana is being taken care of by doctors, and the family is not only going through her convalescence but also organizing after the accident.

Stay tuned for more updates.