What role did Chris Robinson play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Chris Robinson as Rick Webber on General Hospital (Image via Instagram/ generalhospitalabc)

Chris Robinson, a veteran actor whose career spanned decades across film and television, is best remembered by soap fans for his long-running role on General Hospital. Robinson portrayed Dr. Rick Webber, a central figure in the series’ storylines for many years.

While the character first appeared in 1976, it was Robinson who took over the role in 1978, solidifying Rick as one of the show’s most enduring presences. As the adoptive father of Laura Spencer and a key player in the love triangle with Lesley Webber and Monica Quartermaine, Rick was often at the center of Port Charles’ most dramatic and emotional moments.

Robinson remained on the soap until 1986, before briefly reprising the role in 2002 and 2013.

Dr. Rick Webber's most significant storylines on General Hospital

Dr. Richard “Rick” Webber, Sr., MD, was one of General Hospital’s most central figures, with storylines spanning decades that left a lasting impact on the canvas of Port Charles.

Rick first entered the series in 1976, when he was presumed dead after a plane crash while on sabbatical in Africa. In reality, he had been captured by revolutionaries and held prisoner. His return in 1977 caused upheaval, particularly for Monica Bard, who had married Rick’s younger brother Jeff Webber during his absence. Rick’s reappearance ended their marriage and shifted his romantic path toward Dr. Lesley Faulkner, whom he married later that year.

In 1979, Rick became part of a major triangle involving Monica and Dr. Alan Quartermaine. Though Monica had married Alan, her romance with Rick reignited, leading to a one-night stand and a pregnancy that cast doubt on the baby’s paternity. Believing Rick to be the father, Monica nearly destroyed both marriages, and Alan retaliated with repeated attempts to kill the pair. When the truth emerged that Alan was the father of A.J. Quartermaine, Rick reconciled with Lesley.

The second turning point was when Lesley's teenage daughter, Laura, caught Rick with nurse Theresa Carter. Following a struggle, Laura killed Theresa by accident and suppressed the memory, which subsequently surfaced in adulthood and contributed to her breakdown. Rick and Lesley adopted Mike Webber in 1983, but disaster befell them when Lesley was presumed dead in 1984. Rick subsequently married Ginny Blake, Mike's biological mother, and the pair subsequently had a son, Rick Webber Jr.

Rick departed Port Charles in 1986 for a new position in New York, but returned in 2002 when Laura asked him to walk her down the aisle for her vow renewal with Luke Spencer. During this time, Rick represented Kappa Healthcare, clashed with Alan Quartermaine, and rekindled his interest in Monica. Laura's suppressed memories of Theresa's murder returned, ending in a fight during which Scott Baldwin murdered Rick with a candlestick, although Laura was first thought to be the murderer.

Rick once again came back in 2013 as a ghost for the 50th anniversary of the show. Along with Alan and Emily Quartermaine, he promoted peace and forgiveness. His portrait remains a part of the General Hospital memorial wall, reflecting his long-standing place within the series.

About Chris Robinson

Christopher Brown Robinson (November 5, 1938 – June 9, 2025) was an American actor, screenwriter, and director whose career spanned over six decades. Beginning in the 1950s as an actor and stuntman, he gained prominence in the 1960s as Sgt. Sandy Komansky on 12 O’Clock High and later starred in the cult horror film Stanley.

Robinson became best known for playing Dr. Rick Webber on General Hospital and Jack Hamilton on The Bold and the Beautiful. His career also included Another World, national commercials, and film work. He passed away in 2025 at age 86.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.