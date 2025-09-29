What is the medbed conspiracy theory? Jake Tapper slams trump sharing and deleting AI video promoting false claims

President Donald Trump (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video promoting medbeds on Saturday (September 27, 2025). The AI video featured his daughter-in-law, Fox reporter Lara Trump.

She was conducting a news segment in which Donald Trump's AI version stated that the country's first medbed hospital would be launched soon, along with a national medbed card for every citizen.

Trump deleted the video from his Truth Social account after a few minutes.

"These facilities are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength. This is the beginning of a new era in American healthcare," Donald Trump stated.

The medbed conspiracy theory emerged in right-wing communities years ago. It gained popularity in QAnon forums. The theory claims that militaries in different countries use medbeds to heal their bodies.

The machine supposedly looks like an MRI scanner.

The machine can seemingly cure any disease, reverse the aging process, and even regrow limbs by regenerating the patient's DNA.

The patient lies down on the medbed, which allegedly uses ions, terahertz light waves, quantum technology, frequencies, and resonances, along with artificial intelligence, and their disease is reportedly cured.

Conspirators claim that billionaires and Big Pharma already have access to the rumored technology. In the future, it will be widely available for the general public.

Believers of this theory upload AI-generated images of the machine, and they even claim that John F. Kennedy Jr. used it and is still alive.

Journalist Jake Tapper called out Trump for posting the medbed video

On Sunday, CNN journalist Jake Tapper criticized the President for spreading a conspiracy theory. He stated that the theory spreads misinformation.

Tapper also shared that he had reached out to the White House for a statement on why Donald Trump had uploaded and then deleted the video.

The journalist said he would share an update when the representative makes a statement.

Trump shares apparent AI video promoting ‘medbed’ conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/meTFRZGczQ — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) September 28, 2025

McGill University’s Office for Science and Society reported that many Facebook groups claim they have information on these beds and where to get them in different countries.

However, these groups charge hundreds of dollars as a membership fee before sharing any information.

Some people even create their own machines and offer them to other believers.

According to Rolling Stone's September 28, 2025, report, some companies claim to have these healing machines.

One such company, IonicCare, claims that its device can reduce stress and make someone's body "healthy" within four minutes.

However, the IonicCare website's disclaimer states that any services they provide are not for treating or diagnosing any health issues.

"You should not use the information or services on this Site to diagnose or treat any health issues or for prescription of any medication or other treatment," the website stated.

Another company, Tesla BioHealing, sells devices worth $11,000.

It received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration in 2023, stating that the company failed to provide evidence of the intended uses of its machines.

Tesla BioHealing now states on its website that the machines do not treat any diseases, and are only for promoting "optimum health and wellness."

The company's CEO, James Liu, told The Daily Beast in 2022 that Tesla BioHealing was not involved in the medbed conspiracy theory, and their machines are for a different type of healing.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not addressed his now-deleted video. The White House has not released any statement either.