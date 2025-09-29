Did MedBed cure Jordan Peterson’s cider illness? Viral claim debunked as rumors erupt online following Trump promoting alleged conspiracy theories

Jordan Peterson has been diagnosed with CIRS in August 2024 (Image via Getty)

Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson is trending after online rumors claimed that MedBeds helped him to get rid of his cider illness. The viral rumor stated that Jordan used the MedBed around three years ago.

A tweet posted by an individual active under the username @jguy2012 shared a screenshot of a report saying that Jordan was hospitalized, as revealed by his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, on Instagram.

The report was allegedly shared on X and it referred to Peterson by saying:

“The room they gave him is as immaculate as the philosopher’s own.”

However, the reports are not true as Jordan Peterson was once put on an induced coma resulting from a Russian treatment in 2021, as per the New York Post.

But he never used MedBeds for his health issue and has not confirmed anything about the same on social media or in interviews so far.

Notably, the reports emerged shortly after Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video through Truth Social on September 27, 2025, speaking about the MedBed conspiracy, where a bed could easily cure any health issue.

The clip in the post was seemingly taken from Lara Trump’s show on Fox News, titled The View, where the President of the United States was bringing the technology to all the hospitals.

Donald Trump said in the video that a MedBed card will be provided to all Americans and continued:

“With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world.”

However, the video has been deleted from the platform, and Trump has not responded to the reactions so far.

Jordan Peterson has been struggling with another health issue for some time

While the rumors about Jordan Peterson getting treated through MedBeds started trending, his daughter, Mikhaila, revealed through X last month that he has been diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, also known as CIRS.

Mikhaila wrote that Jordan’s health issue emerged from a genetic predisposition where the immune system fails to “identify and detoxify mold/bacteria in indoor air.”

Mikhaila also said that her father has been feeling the symptoms since last year, after he helped to clean her grandfather’s house. She confirmed that Jordan is not on medication right now and continued:

“CIRS (chronic inflammatory response syndrome) is what has been behind his multiple health issues and random severe allergies and severe food sensitivities over the years. He’s really been suffering from this badly since 2017 we just didn’t know what it was called. Only eating meat helped keep the symptoms under control but it hasn’t been enough recently.”

Mikhaila revealed that the ongoing health problem is the only reason that Jordan has cancelled most of his shows and that he won’t be appearing on the podcast for some time.

Mikhaila even urged the requirement for fresh air indoors to avoid any cases of CIRS, as she stated:

“Everyone should take this extremely seriously if they have psych, autoimmune, or neurodegenerative disorders, or have family members they live with who suffer from these disorders as mold toxicity manifests in people exposed equally, differently.”

Jordan Peterson was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2019 and had also contracted COVID-19 on one particular occasion.

The media commentator is known for his books, like Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.