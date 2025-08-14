What happened to Jordan Peterson? Daughter’s post detailing health issues sparks concern online

Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Chris Williamson/Getty Images)

Jordan B. Peterson, the Canadian clinical psychologist, author, and public intellectual, is stepping away from public activities after Mikhaila Peterson made a statement saying Peterson was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS).

Mikhaila Peterson announced the news on social media on August 13 and has received a lot of sympathy from his followers, and has made people talk again about this relatively unknown and medically confusing illness.

Mikhaila explained that her father's condition was caused by genes that hamper his immune system's ability to identify and remove mold and some kinds of bacteria from indoor air. She said Jordan Peterson’s symptoms became worse earlier this year after he was exposed to a “particularly moldy environment” when he assisted in the clean-up of his late father’s home.

"Over the last year or so he’s been feeling the impact of CIRS more and more. Recently he was exposed to a particularly moldy environment while helping clean out my grandfather’s house after he passed away which severely flared symptoms," Mikhaila Peterson wrote on X.

She also clarified that the condition is immune system-related. She described CIRS as the root cause of Jordan Peterson’s problems since 2017 (although only recently did the Peterson family receive a name for it), also outlining Peterson’s recurrent health issues, horrifying allergies, and food sensitivities.

"To be crystal clear - this isn’t about akathisia or medication. He’s not on any medication. It’s an immune system dysfunction," she added.

CIRS is defined by some environmental and functional medicine clinicians as a multi-system condition caused by exposure to biotoxins from water-damaged buildings, and symptoms may include fatigue, cognitive issues, respiratory issues, joint pain, and higher sensitivities.

According to Newsweek, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that they have no recognized diagnosis such as CIRS, and the condition is controversial in mainstream medicine because there have not been many large studies.

A look into Jordan Peterson's career and rise to fame

Jordan Bernt Peterson, who was born June 12, 1962, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, grew up in a small community in northern Alberta. From an early age, he demonstrated an interest in humanity and human society.

He began his educational path at the University of Alberta, receiving degrees in political science (1982) and psychology (1984). He completed his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at McGill University in 1991.

According to a report by the Big Five Test, Peterson began his professional career at Harvard University in the psychology department as an assistant professor, researching subjects that included personality, aggression, alcoholism, and antisocial behavior.

Peterson’s argument against Bill C-16 generated both intense interest and controversy. In addition, Peterson’s lectures and discussions of free speech, political correctness, and cultural and political issues began circulating widely on social media, enabling him to reach audiences around the world (The Guardian).

This increase in visibility and public engagement was increased after the release of his second book, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos (2018).

While the length of Peterson's recovery is still uncertain, Mikhaila's post sparked concern and questions surrounding CIRS. Future priority, she says, will be rest and treatment, and there is some hope.