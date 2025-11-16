Why did Keith Urban suddenly return to social media? Country star resurfaces with playful post after low-profile weeks

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Keith Urban has returned to social media and is promoting the ongoing CBS series The Road. The country artist is currently on the show to discover new talent to support him and Blake Shelton on tour. Urban’s November 16, 2025, Instagram post is his first since news of his split from Nicole Kidman broke the internet.



The country singer stepped back from social media, focusing on his High and Alive world tour. In the clip posted to his Instagram, Urban and Shelton reflected on their early days as country singers and some questionable hair choices.

Urban looked amused by his style choices, including long blonde locks that fell past his shoulders and a bob with blonde highlights.

The video’s caption read:

"You know you learn a lot when you've been on the road for more than a few years... especially when it comes to your hair… right @keithurban???"

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, 2025: Document details explored

A day after news broke that Kidman and Urban had split up, the Baby Girl actress filed for divorce—the documents listed September 30, 2025, as the official date of separation. A parenting plan was included in the filing and signed by both parties. Kidman and Urban got married in 2006 and share two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

In the divorce filing, Kidman was named as the Primary Residential Parent. The kids will spend 306 days of the year with Kidman and 59 days of the year with Urban.

The Oscar-winning actress will have custody of her daughters every Easter, Mother’s Day, and Spring Vacation in even-numbered years, while Urban takes custody on Spring Vacation in odd-numbered years.

The couple also agreed not to speak badly of each other or other members of their family and:

"Encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.