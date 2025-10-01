Who is Nicole Kidman’s sister Antonia Kidman? All about Oscar winner’s family amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman and Antonia Kidman (Image via X/@dariusvolket4CornersoftheEarth)

Nicole Kidman recently filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban in Davidson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, September 30, after 19 years of marriage. The news came one day after TMZ cited multiple sources claiming that the couple has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

However, the source also claimed that Nicole did not want to separate and has been "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

The anonymous source also shared that Antonia Kidman, Nicole's younger sister, "has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

Raised in Sydney by their mother, Janelle, a nursing instructor, and their father, Antony, a biochemist, clinical psychologist, and author, per Vanity Fair, the siblings are three years apart.

Speaking about her relationship with Antonia in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020, Nicole said:

"If you have a sister, as a woman it’s such a blessing because there’s this closeness where you can really delve into another woman with safety. We’re almost twins and we’ve been through a lot. I showed up for her and she showed up for me. That’s a lovely thing to have."

According to her LinkedIn handle, Nicole holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of New England. She began her career as a researcher for The Today Show in 1995, and later became a Producer, presenter, and reporter for the Foxtel Group.

She moved to Singapore in 2010 and decided to pursue a law degree from Sydney’s Macquarie University. Per People Magazine, she is currently working as a family lawyer and parenting coordinator at Mills Oakley, a law firm in Sydney.

Antonia first married Angus, an investment firm business development manager, in 1996. They share four children, Lucia, James, Hamish, and Sybella. After they split in 2007, she went on to marry Craig, a banker, in 2010. They share two kids, Nicholas and Alexander.

"Their split is turning dramatic": source's claims regarding Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split

In an article published on October 1, People Magazine cited sources that claimed Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split is "turning dramatic."

"Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on," the source added.

According to the filing cited by the outlet, the couple, who will not receive child support, "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

It further states that Kidman will have 306 days with their daughters annually, while Urban will have 59 days.

The couple first met at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles in 2005 and went on to marry in June 2006 in Sydney. They welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008, and their second daughter, Faith Margaret, on December 28, 2010, who was born via surrogate.

"Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret. No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier," the couple said in a statement.

Nicole Kidman cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for their split.