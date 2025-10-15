What did Jennifer Lopez say about true love? Marry Me star gets candid about love and heartbreak after four marriages

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 26: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her past marriages and experiences finding true love in an interview with Howard Stern on his eponymous talk show. The 56-year-old, on October 15, 2025, responded to Stern’s question about whether she’s ever experienced true love:

“No,” she replied, before adding, "What I learned is not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable. ... They don't have it in them. And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But...."

The singer-actress, who has been married and divorced four times, also stated that she didn’t experience true love because she didn’t love herself at the time.

“When I got divorced the last time, it was the best thing that happened to me”: Jennifer Lopez talks about past marriages

In the interview with Howard Stern, the On the Floor hitmaker talked about her last marriage. Lopez finalized her divorce from actor Ben Affleck in January 2025. They first dated in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigi.

They got engaged in 2002 and called it off in 2004. They began dating again in 2021 and got married in 2022.

In August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after the couple had reportedly been living apart for months. She described the divorce as the best thing to happen to her:

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into— I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, and I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f---in' figure this s--- out if it kills me.' "

She added that she’s become more self-assured and self-aware of her experiences and has accepted all the parts of herself, good and complicated.

When asked if she had experienced a glimpse of love with any of her former partners, she replied in the affirmative.

Jennifer Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. In 2001, she married Cris Judd, and they divorced in 2003. She married Marc Anthony in 2004, and they were together until 2014.

They share 17-year-old twins Max and Emme. She married Ben Affleck in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in January 2025.