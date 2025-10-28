What is QTCinderella apologizing for? Twitch streamer’s controversy surrounding alleged homophobia and racism explained following severe backlash

QTCinderella attends the 2024 Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella at The Mayan on December 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

QTCinderella has responded to the recent backlash and claimed that when she mentioned sending a cease-and-desist to netizens who reupload her VOD (video on demand), she was referring to people who reupload her singing clip.

For the unversed, streamers Katie "RealKatieB," QTCinderella, and vanillamace were doing a joint stream when the watchers brought up their interactions with controversial streamers. QTCinderella, whose real name is Blaire, said that because she is on talking terms with such people does not mean that she agrees with their views.

She brought up her trans step-brother and claimed that her father refuses to accept his pronouns, and because of this, her step-brother does not talk to him.

Blaire noted that it is important to educate bigoted people instead of cutting them off completely, and she maintains a relationship with her father because of this. The streamer also shared that her step-brother understands her stance and does not label her as transphobic.

She then asked why netizens are not understanding like her step-brother and call her homophobic, transphobic, and other things when they see her pictures with bigots, or when she mentions that she watched some controversial streamer.

While Vanillamace, who publicly shared that she is pansexual, nodded as QTCinderella talked, RealKatieB stayed quiet. Notably, RealKatieB is openly lesbian. In the stream, Vanillamace mentioned that the discussion could start a heated discourse, and it would be better if all three of them deleted it.

They decided to delete the VODs and all clips. However, netizens already spread the video on other platforms such as X. On a different stream, a watcher told QTCinderella that the VOD was being reuploaded, and the streamer said that she would sue people who upload it.

Blaire justified her actions, saying that she unlisted those videos from her account and can't profit from them, so she would not allow others to profit from them either.

"If you can send my mod the username, I will happily send them a cease and desist, or you can give them a heads-up for me. Or if they're watching this right now, I will sue you... quite literally. I'm not afraid of doing that... It's like relatively cheap for me. I'm happy to spend 500 bucks to prove a point," the streamer stated.

This statement also went massively viral, and numerous people called her out, saying she was acting like every controversial creator trying to silence others with lawsuits.

The streamer went live on Monday and apologized to the LGBTQ community, saying that she did not word her statement properly. Then Blaire said that she sang some of her unreleased songs on a later stream, and people were reuploading it. QTCinderella claimed her cease-and-desist remark was about that stream, and not the joint stream.

“I did a singing stream after..whenever I do singing streams I delete the vods bc I’m embarrassed of my singing..I sang some of my unreleased music..ppl were threatening to upload that..was on edge”pic.twitter.com/XPrWT9pIuH — yeet (@Awk20000) October 27, 2025

Before QTCinderella's apology, Vanillamace discussed the VOD on her stream

Vanillamace explained on her stream on October 27, 2025, that she understood where QTCinderella was coming from. However, she did not agree with her stance on staying in touch with bigots. Vanillamace also noted that she was "uncomfortable" in the joint stream.

She said that everyone on the stream was visibly uncomfortable, and she nodded as QTCinderella talked because that is how she responds whenever someone says anything.

Vanillamace also noted that she did not directly agree with Blaire because she was worried about being called a backpeddler since she had previously said on her streams that people who associate with controversial people are similar in nature.

The streamer ended her statement, saying that because of this controversy, she would not collaborate with others for some time.

Meanwhile, RealKatieB has not addressed the joint stream controversy as of the time of writing. Stay tuned for more updates on the three streamers.