What did QTCinderella say about Taylor Swift? Streamer clarifies after argument goes viral

Ludwig Ahgren and QTCinderella (Image via Instagram/@qtcinderella)

American YouTuber and Twitch streamer QTCinderella recently addressed a heated exchange with her co-hosts regarding Taylor Swift.

The Twitch streamer whose real name is Blaire appeared alongside co-hosts Hasan, Will Neff, and AustinShow on the September 1 episode of the Fear& podcast. During the episode, QTCinerella, an open supporter of Taylor Swift, was asked for her reaction to Swift's engagement with three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce.

In response, Blaire said that she would love to play into the exaggerated fan her co-hosts expected from her, and revealed that she didn't care about her engagement announcement.

"I really would love to play the caricature that you guys want me to be, where I jump for joy and I cried for her. I did not care," she said.

She added that she has always made it clear she is not interested in Taylor's relationships and pointed out how her co-hosts exchanged looks in response to her answer.

"Oh my god, you guys act surprised every time, and I’m so consistent about it. It’s crazy. I’ve always said that I’m not invested in her relationships. I do not care who she’s dating. I’ve always said that."

Will Neff further noted that Taylor's past relationship has "ties into her musical product." However, QT disagreed with him, stating that "no matter what, she's going to write a good song, and that doesn't matter who she's dating." She further noted that Taylor has written other songs across a variety of genres, not just about her relationships.

Neff further reiterated that Taylor's music is largely inspired by her relationships. In response, QT remarked:

"Yeah. But so does every artist. Pull up Sabrina Carpenter right now."

The argument went on until Blaire admitted that she does not enjoy discussing Taylor with her fellow broadcasters.

"It’s not exciting, like, 'Oh my god, what flowers is she gonna have?' You’re like, 'Oh my god QT, did you sh*t yourself? Did you sh*t in your little pretty pants, you stupid little b*tch that loves Taylor Swift? Did you drink your pumpkin spice latte and kick your stupid little UGG boots in the air you dumb little f*cking c**t,’ is that what you say to me?"

Katie's rant gained widespread attention, with many users praising QT for her response.

"It’s really not even about taylor swift. You can’t just belittle someone if they like an artist etc. glad she crashed out like that," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, QT also responded to the clip on her X account, writing:

"Did not expect this to get 17 million views…. I am but a girl that loves Taylor swift and yelling at my friends for putting myself and her in a box. 🙂‍↕️ Check out our podcast @FearAndPod And follow me if you wanna trade friendship bracelets ❤️‍🔥"

"nah shes so real for that": Internet reacts to QTCinderella's response, defending Taylor Swift

"nah shes so real for that," one user wrote.

"I don’t even f*ck with TSwiz like that, but she ate," another user said.

"I’m happy she crashed out like that," another user stated.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, on Instagram. The joint Instagram post featured a carousel of engagement pictures with the caption:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

It is worth noting that no further information regarding their marriage plan hasn't yet been revealed by Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce.