How many children does Guy Fieri have? Son Hunter Fieri gets married at family's California ranch

Guy Fieri, who is widely known for his Food Network programs, has two sons: Hunter and Ryder, who served as the best man at Hunter's wedding. The weekend concluded with a brunch gathering on August 31, bringing an informal close to the festivities.

Hunter Fieri, the elder son of Food Network personality Guy Fieri, celebrated his marriage to professional pickleball player Tara Bernstein at the Fieri family’s HuntRyde Ranch in Sonoma, California. The bash happening on August 30 drew 350 folks for a weekend packed with good eats, ranch vibes, and live shows.

The party kicked off on /29 with a "Denim & Diamonds" shindig. People gathered under the ranch lights to chow down on a family-style spread whipped up by chef Lorena Garcia. The menu had Mexican-inspired grub and Venezuelan fried hot doughnuts. Instead of the usual guestbook, folks left their John Hancocks on a YETI cooler and watched video shout-outs showcasing the couple's story.

The wedding took place on a ranch, striking a balance between sophistication and laid-back camp-style lodging. Many guests stayed in trailers on the property.

Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein exchange vows in family-focused ceremony

The couple exchanged vows on an island in the ranch's pond, under a willow tree. To reach the spot, attendees crossed a bridge adorned with flowers. Joel, Bernstein's father, walked her down the aisle. Hunter's grandmother, Penelope Ferry, played the role of flower girl, bringing a multi-generational element to the event.

Bernstein wore a custom Justin Alexander gown with intricate lace and beadwork, complemented by a cathedral-length veil. Additional custom looks by the same designer were prepared for the welcome party and reception, along with blue satin gowns for the bridesmaids.

The groom and his groomsmen wore coordinated suits by SuitShop, while custom cowboy boots designed in collaboration with Old Gringo Boots and The Surgeon were gifted to members of the wedding party.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows and rings designed by Dan Corbin. Following the ceremony, guests moved to a “horse trailer bar” where signature cocktails and mocktails were served, including “The Fieri Sunrise” and Bernstein’s “Honey I Dew.”

Hunter, 29, proposed to Bernstein on Thanksgiving 2023 at the same ranch, just months after the two met at the Super Bowl in Arizona. The couple has shared a focus on family and partnership throughout their relationship, and their wedding was marked by personal details reflecting their shared values.