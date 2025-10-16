“I feel like everyone deserves to hear both sides of our story”: Next Gen NYC’s Hudson McLeroy addresses split from Ariana Biermann

Hudson McLeroy and Ariana Biermann (Image via Instagram/@hudson.mcleroy)

Next Gen NYC’s Hudson McLeroy has finally broken his silence over his split with co-star Ariana Biermann. The actor recently took to social media and posted a status regarding the breakup. The actor also took this opportunity to praise his former partner as he admitted that she has been there for him at times when he could not be there for himself.

Hudson McLeroy said that while he still and will always love Ariana, he still has a lot of things he needs to heal from and deal with on his own to become the person he truly wants to be. As the television took to social media, he further wrote:

“I feel like everyone deserves to hear both sides of our story.”

Looking into Next Gen NYC’s Hudson McLeroy and Ariana Biermann’s relationship timeline

Hudson McLeroy and Ariana Biermann initially started dating on and off in high school. The former pair went public on social media with their romance in 2018. The two soon moved to New York City together in July 2024. The first year of their relationship was documented on season 1 of Next Gen NYC. The Bravo series was released in June. Hudson has earlier gushed about his former partner in an Instagram post, saying:

"way [she finds] joy in the little things" and how she makes him "happier than [he's] ever been."

As viewers saw the two working together in search of the perfect place to live and for Ariana to launch her clothing line, in season 1 of Next Gen NYC. The two were later seen celebrating their first anniversary of living in the city as they moved to a different apartment. The former pair has earlier gushed over one another, as Biermann even called McLeroy her “soulmate” in an October 2023 Instagram post. The television personality wrote,

"There are no words to explain how thankful i am for you," I have never enjoyed every second w someone like i do w you. you truly are my absolute best friend. the love we have is so pure."

Ariana Biermann confirms split from Hudson McLeroy

Ariana Biermann had earlier announced that she and her former boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, are no longer together. As she took to social media to make the announcement, the Bravo star stated that she and Hudson have decided to go their separate ways.

The reality star further added that while these things are never easy, they both know it is what is best for them right now, and they are so grateful for all the love and support that fans have shown them over the years. Ariana concluded by saying,

“Sometimes life takes you in different directions and that’s okay <3 love you all."

As per Bravo TV, the former pair had a brief breakup before reconciling in 2022. As per People Magazine, the two were arrested in 2024 on reported suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. People Magazine has further reported that Biermann later pled guilty to allegations of reckless driving and possession, and even the use of drug-related objects in 2025.

