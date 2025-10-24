Next Gen NYC renewed for season 2 as cast shares excitement online

Ariana Biermann and Gia Giudice (Image Via Getty)

Bravo has officially renewed Next Gen NYC for Season 2, and filming has already started. The news was announced on 22 October 2025, with the caption “season 2 loading…” on Instagram, which left fans and the cast excited.

Viewers can expect the return of familiar faces, new storylines, and glimpses into the lives of young adults balancing friendships, work, relationships, and personal growth in New York City.

The new season is expected to premiere in 2026.

What fans can expect in season 2 of Next Gen NYC







Season 2 will bring back many of the original cast members, including Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Emira D’Spain, Ava Dash, Georgia McCann, Shai Fruchter, Charlie Zakkour and Victoria de Lesseps.

The show tracks their life, friendship, job, love, and self-identity as they negotiate metropolitan life and the legacy their families have left behind.

Though Bravo has not yet revealed the formal air date for Season 2, the renewal indicates we may anticipate filming to go on during the next likely in 2026.

Viewers will find familiar favorite dynamics but also new plots, more personal development, and maybe even new characters who add their own flavor to the gang.

Next Gen NYC’s cast members share their excitement

Following the renewal announcement, several cast members expressed their enthusiasm on social media.

Bravo claims that online responses from the actors are already coming in.

Ariana shared stories on her Instagram account and expressed her enthusiasm, saying:



"so blessed to be a part of this show".



Riley just wrote "round 2" in response to the news.

Gia Giudice, and Brooks Marks shared a joint Instagram post celebrating the news, captioning it,



“Did you miss us, We're back!!! season 2 baby.”



Gia Giudice also shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing,



“This is sooooo exciting!!! I can't wait for you guys to see another season of Next Gen NYC thank you all for loving and supporting us throughout our journeys!! much love xx”, as reported by Bravo.



Latest updates on the cast of Next Gen NYC since season 1 aired





Ariana moved out of the apartment that she used to share with her boyfriend Hudson McLeroy.







As per the rumors Gia Giudice is planning to move out of her parents’ house and stay independently in her new home, meanwhile also focusing on her future with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.







Riley Burruss is still in a relationship and she continues to focus on her career in New York.







Emira D’Spain moved into her dream apartment in September and shared the process on social media.







Brooks Marks is on the right track to the fashion world. His mother, Meredith Marks ensured that he is in the process of launching his own collection.





The reality show documents the lively, thrilling lives of young New York stars who, by their very nature, are busy all the time and are living up to their challenges in the hardest city in the world, with all around them dreaming big, working hard, and living their lives.

The fans will get a closer look at their sufferings, celebrations, personal development, and the way they cope with stress, competitions, and chances that come along, thus making their every moment quite intense, very dramatic, and unexpectedly surprising as these young people take their turn in the city that never sleeps.

Stay tuned for more updates.



