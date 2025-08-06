Hudson McLeroy reflects on NYC life and shares milestones with Ariana Biermann after Next Gen NYC

Arianna Biermann and Hudson McLeroy (Image via Getty)

Next Gen NYC star Hudson McLeroy continues to stay active and connected with fans following the end of season 1.

On July 30, 2025, the Georgia native posted a photo on Instagram with the caption,

“If God already decided, why are you still worrying?”

The update gave followers a look at how the Next Gen NYC cast member Hudson is feeling and living in New York City.

He posed in front of a white wall, wearing silver chains and showing his tattoos. Kim Zolciak-Biermann supported the post by commenting with a praise hands emoji.

This was one of several recent posts from Hudson as he continues to settle into life in NYC with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Biermann.

His earlier post on July 27 featured him standing on an empty Manhattan street with the caption,

“You can’t spread your wings in a birdcage.”

Hudson and Ariana, who have been dating since high school, continue to share moments from their life together, including their move into a new apartment and their work on a fashion line.

Next Gen NYC star Hudson McLeroy shares life and relationship updates through social media

In recent weeks, Hudson McLeroy has offered glimpses of his personal and professional life in New York City.

His July 30 Instagram post came shortly after a July 27 photo carousel that featured him posing in front of the city skyline.

His Next Gen NYC castmate Brooks Marks responded, “Let them know,” showing continued cast support after the season's end.

Although the last few updates featured solo shots, Hudson has consistently posted about his relationship with Ariana Biermann.

On July 10, he uploaded an Instagram reel capturing their life in the city, from Ariana walking their dogs to moments in Times Square. He captioned it,

“I like the movie we make together.” Ariana replied with, “I love our life together” and also added, “I love you.”

Back in June, he shared more couple photos, one of them on a beach and another dressed in white near a scenic view. The caption read,

“I always knew we’d be here together… I used to dream of days like these when we first met.”

Ariana and Hudson settle into new home after moving apartments in NYC

Next Gen NYC star Ariana Biermann also shared updates about their life changes. On June 23, 2025, she posted a video on Instagram announcing that she and Hudson were moving out of their first apartment.

Filmed in the bathroom of their old place, Ariana said, “We’re moving today!” Hudson added, “New place!” as they prepared for their next chapter.

She elaborated further, explaining,

“This will be our second place in New York now, our lease just ended, and we’re moving into our new place today.”

The couple, who first moved to New York for Next Gen NYC, now seem to be staying for a longer time, as they recently signed a two-year lease for their new apartment.

Their move matches the steady progress shown in the flash-forward scene during the season finale. In the montage, they were seen working together on their fashion brand and embracing key milestones, such as their anniversary and first winter in the city.

Hudson and Ariana’s relationship, which began in high school, has remained consistent even in a new environment.

Their decision to live together and launch a joint venture was highlighted during and after the show. Ariana also gave credit to her sister Brielle for playing a role in helping the relationship grow, as shared in a previous update.

As Hudson and Ariana continue building their life in New York, they still stay connected to their families and their Bravo background.

Ariana’s mother, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, often shows support for the couple on social media, highlighting how family remains a part of their journey after Next Gen NYC.

Stay tuned for more updates.