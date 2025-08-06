How much does Howard Stern make? Salary and more explored amid reports of show cancellation

Howard Stern speaks onstage during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The Howard Stern Show is reportedly going to be cancelled. A source told The US Sun on August 5 that the radio host's last five-year-long contract is supposedly about to end in late 2025, and SiriusXM is allegedly not going to make a decent offer for Stern.

According to the media outlet, Howard Stern's contract with SiriusXM allows him to make from $80 million to $100 million a year. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Stern has an estimated net worth of $650 million.

The source told The US Sun that SiriusXM reportedly can't pay Howard Stern's salary as the show is no longer "worth the investment." The insider also mentioned late-night show host Stephen Colbert, saying Stern's show getting cancelled is similar to Colbert's show cancellation.

For the unversed, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled last month, and CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, stated that the decision was a "financial decision."

"Stern's contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it. Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment. But as far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source stated.

🔥🚨BREAKING: The Howard Stern Show is getting canceled after 20 years on the radio. SiriusXM reportedly has grown tired of his his $100M a year salary. "It is no longer worth the investment." (per The Sun) pic.twitter.com/FmjcVCq9sf — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 6, 2025

Another source told the media outlet that Stern's radio show's alleged cancellation had nothing to do with the ratings. Instead, it is supposedly related to his political leaning.

The radio host has criticized US President Donald Trump multiple times. Last year, during the presidential election, Stern interviewed Kamala Harris, which received backlash from Republican viewers.

Howard Stern's career explored

In 1976, Stern graduated from Boston University with a major in broadcasting and film. The same year, he started working on the radio station WRNW's morning show. He started working at the WCCC radio station in 1979. However, he left the job the following year, after he was denied a salary raise.

He went on to work at WWWW and WWDC before signing a deal with WNBC in 1982. He worked there for three years before joining WXRK in 1985. Stern worked at the radio station for 20 years. At the time, the radio show, The Howard Stern Show, was massively popular.

In 1993, the radio host wrote his first book, Private Parts, which was his autobiography. It was adapted into a film in 1997.

His second book, Miss Americana, was published in 1995. His last book, Howard Stern Comes Again, was published in 2019.

In December 2005, Howard Stern signed a deal with Sirius. His radio show began in January 2006 and went on to become a massive success.

Throughout the years, he created multiple pay-per-view shows. Stern's radio show is well known for its in-depth interviews with celebrities.

Neither SiriusXM nor the radio host himself has responded to the cancellation reports.

The radio show is available on the SiriusXM app, radio channels Howard 100 and Howard 101, as well as on YouTube.