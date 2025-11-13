FBI season 8 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

FBI airs on CBS on Mondays (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

FBI returns with season 8 episode 6, titled “Parental,” continuing the show’s mix of high-stakes investigation and personal conflict. The episode airs on Monday, November 17, 2025. This week’s case centers on a deadly robbery at a community clinic that leads the team into the midst of a drug trafficking operation.

As they dig deeper, the agents uncover unsettling ties between the suspects and the clinic’s doctor, forcing the team to navigate another complex web of motives.

Alongside the investigation, the episode shifts focus to Isobel as she deals with rising tension with her stepdaughter, adding a personal layer to the hour.

Serving as the final episode to air in November, “Parental” sets up both procedural intensity and character-driven moments before a brief schedule break.

FBI season 8 episode 6 airs on Monday

FBI season 8 episode 6, titled "Parental," is scheduled to air on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT.

This installment also highlights a personal subplot involving Isobel and her stepdaughter, adding emotional depth to the hour. As the final episode to air in November before a brief programming break, it sets the stage for the next chapter of season 8 while delivering a standalone case with high stakes.

Where to watch FBI season 8 episode 6

Viewers can watch FBI season 8 episode 6 directly on CBS through their local station or via any live TV provider that carries the network, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

These platforms allow you to stream the episode as it airs, with options to record it for later viewing.

The episode will also stream on Paramount+, where Premium subscribers can watch live and Essential subscribers can access it on demand the following day. Paramount+ additionally offers previous episodes of season 8, making it easy to catch up before tuning into “Parental.”

What to expect from FBI season 8 episode 6

Episode 6 follows the team as they respond to a robbery at a community clinic that quickly turns deadly. The case leads them to a drug trafficking crew operating through the area.

As the agents track the suspects, they discover that the clinic’s doctor may have a deeper role in the operation than first believed.

The investigation pushes the team to uncover how the robbery, the drugs, and the doctor connect.

Each new detail adds pressure as they race to stop further violence. At the same time, Isobel faces tension at home.

Her stepdaughter challenges her over a family issue, creating strain that runs parallel to the case.

The episode places Isobel’s personal conflict alongside the investigation, showing how both situations demand her attention.

