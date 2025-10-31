Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 recap: Meredith returns to Boston as Link and Teddy face personal challenges

Screengrab from Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 4 (Image via Instagram / greysabc)

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4, called “Goodbye Horses,” aired on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on ABC. The episode picks up where last week’s events left off and showcases both medical challenges and personal drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The story starts with Link leaving the hospital with Owen’s help as Teddy and Cass arrive at work. Owen and Link are both suspicious of each other. Meanwhile, Jackson returns to surgery, but Meredith is not happy about it. Bailey faces the difficult task of telling Katie about her cancer.

In the emergency department, the team deals with unusual cases, including two young “horse riders” with injuries. Blue struggles to work with Mohanty, and Meredith receives an important text related to Koracick’s controversial study. With emergencies and personal conflicts occurring simultaneously, the episode presents both surprises and emotional moments.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4: Major surgeries and professional conflicts

In “Goodbye Horses,” the surgical teams face tough challenges that test their skill and teamwork. Blue and Warren, along with the interns, help with reconstructive surgery for a firefighter in remission. Mohanty finds her responsibilities take her away from the operating room.

Meanwhile, Meredith is called to assist Jackson with a hernia surgery, causing tension and sparking debates about gender-based medical studies and proper surgical care.

Meredith’s help becomes crucial when Jackson’s reconstruction patient encounters difficulties. The surgical flap turns blue, and the team must act fast to avoid serious consequences. This illustrates the importance of collaboration, even for experienced surgeons like Jackson. At the same time, Lucas, Ben, and Blue continue mentoring interns during the complex procedures.

The episode also shows personal challenges alongside professional ones. Teddy cares for her patient Nora while dealing with her feelings about Owen and Cass. These situations highlight the difficulty of balancing emotions and responsibilities.

With emergencies, mentorship and ethical choices happening at the same time, the episode focuses on teamwork, resilience, and the demanding life at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4: Personal struggles and emotional reveals

Episode 4 also focuses on the personal struggles of the main characters. Bailey has a hard time telling Katie about her cancer. She wants to offer support while also respecting Katie’s independence. Katie must face a new chemo treatment and think about joining a clinical trial. Lucas helps with the research, but Katie is cautious, showing how patients must balance trust and control over their care.

Owen deals with the results of his choices about Teddy, showing the impact of personal decisions on relationships. Teddy has an honest moment with Cass, opening up about her struggles and showing how complicated her personal and work life is. Meanwhile, Jules does not want to live with Simone, creating a funny but tense situation that highlights staff interactions outside the hospital.

Other personal stories mix with the medical cases. Vincent, a hobby horse rider, collapses and needs urgent care, showing how unpredictable emergencies can be. These stories together make the episode a mix of intense medical drama and emotional character moments. Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4 balances life-and-death situations with insight into the staff’s lives and relationships.

Other highlights of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 4

Besides the main medical and personal stories, several other moments stand out in the episode. Meredith goes back to Boston to continue her Alzheimer’s research after Koracick’s study raises questions. This shows her dedication to science and mentoring others. Jackson admits Meredith was right about the surgery, showing respect for her skills and professional growth.

Link returns to work, showing resilience and proving he can still contribute after recent challenges. Vincent, the ER patient, recovers, highlighting how patients’ passions and quirks are part of their care. Teddy deals with her changing relationship with Owen and Cass, balancing personal feelings with her responsibilities at the hospital.

Other subplots include Blue mentoring interns, handling Mohanty’s limits in surgery, and Jules’ housing issue with Simone. Katie’s health story shows how important support and trust are in medical care. Together, these storylines make the episode rich and multi-layered, combining Grey’s Anatomy’s mix of medical drama, personal conflicts, and emotional moments.

Fans of the show can watch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 22 on ABC.