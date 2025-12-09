The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 9 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Daphne, Carter and Sheila of The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Administrative shakeups and personal snubs mark the upcoming plot of The Bold and the Beautiful. In the aftermath of his forced retirement, Eric will continue to sulk, while Sheila will respond negatively to being snubbed in the Spencer-Sharpe wedding. Meanwhile, Hope’s wedding with Liam will be official, leading to her former fiancé, Carter’s romantic move on Daphne.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Luna’s prison escape and accidental death. After the Luna fiasco, Dylan came forward to confess hitting Luna with her car, causing her demise. While initially shocked, Finn eventually forgave Dylan.

Meanwhile, Katie handled the Luna fiasco firmly and got back together with Bill. However, Forrester Creation replaced her with an outside PR, leaving her upset. As she tried to talk things out with Brooke, the latter continued to justify the company’s move. At the same time, Bill offered Katie to come and work for him. Moreover, he had an argument with Ridge over the latter’s treatment of the PR expert.

Elsewhere, the long-running CBS soap saw Ridge panicking about Eric’s failing health. As such, the CEO forcefully retired his father, who was disappointed at being turned out of his own company.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Sheila responds to being snubbed

As fans already know, Hope and Liam are slated to get married and Beth is officiating the wedding. Little Beth informed her parents that she felt uncomfortable around Sheila and preferred not to invite her. Hope and Liam accepted their daughter’s wish. At the same time, Sheila wanted to show the Sharpe power at Hope’s wedding by attending as a close-knit family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Deacon will soon learn about Beth’s decision to drop Sheila from the wedding guest list. He will take it upon himself to inform his wife about the same. This news is likely to disappoint Sheila while her husband would encourage her to stay away.

Sheila may visit Taylor and rant before her. She may even consider crashing the wedding ceremony uninvited which will leave Taylor worried. Despite the psychiatrist’s warnings, Sheila may trespass Hope’s wedding party. This will enrage Deacon who would blame Sheila for ruining his daughter’s special day. He will likely dump Sheila and rush to Taylor to unburden.

Later Sheila may regret her decision and want to mend fences with her husband. However, Deacon may not forgive her but fall for Taylor instead. Whether the Deacon-Taylor romance brings back the rogue in Sheila remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope and Liam tie the knot

After weeks of preparation, Hope and Liam will have their D-day and will get hitched happily. While Beth will officiate the wedding, Deacon will walk his daughter down the aisle. Hope will be happy that all her loved ones are attending her wedding including Douglas Forrester.

While there may be a slight snag caused by Sheila as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest, the bride and her groom will likely not let that destroy their happy moment. While the couple will have moments of romance and passion, the families will look forward to the Christmas festivities.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Daphne gets a romantic nudge from Carter

Fans may remember Daphne targeted Carter as part of Steffy’s plan to break up the Hope-Carter romance. However, she genuinely fell in love with him and moved away soon. Meanwhile, Liam and Hope made up with a push from Deacon, Beth and others. As such, Carter called off his engagement and Hope and Liam decided to marry.

With Hope finally marrying Liam, Carter, who has been leaning on Daphne emotionally, will likely assure the latter of his love. He may try to convince her of being the right man for her. However, Daphne may not rush into accepting his love right away. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that stories from Daphne’s past may be revealed to justify her reluctance.

The other arc on B&B revolves around Eric’s anguish and his clash with Ridge. Whether the father-son duo make up before Christmas time remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Daphne’s backstory and Sheila’s wrath in the upcoming episodes.